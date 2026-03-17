

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Reports quoting the Israeli military said that Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has been killed in its attack Monday night.



It said Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani also was killed in the attack.



Israeli Defense Force published an info graphic detailing the killing of Ali Larijani, whom it described as the Iranian regime's 'de facto leader.'



Israel's Defense Minister Katz confirmed the news on Tuesday.



According to Israeli media reports, Ali Larijani was attacked with his son in a hideout apartment.



A former nuclear negotiator and the right-hand man of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei until his death, Larijani had been seen in public last Friday taking part in Quds Day rallies.



Iran did not respond to the news of Larijani's death.



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