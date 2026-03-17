BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc.: BlockchAIn Signs LOI for 20 MW AI Infrastructure Deployment, Over $400 Million in Contract Value Over Initial Term

New York, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) ("BlockchAIn" or the "Company"), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") workloads, and who recently completed its previously announced business combination with Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSE American: SGN) today announced it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with a global cloud infrastructure provider for a build-to-suit data center lease in the CLT data center market of the Southeastern U.S.

The proposed facility is expected to support up to 20 megawatts of AI and high-performance computing capacity, further expanding BlockchAIn's platform for next-generation compute infrastructure. The parties intend to negotiate a definitive lease agreement in due course for a purpose-built data center facility designed to support AI and HPC workloads.

Upon execution of definitive documentation, the project would represent over $400 million in total contract value ("TCV") over the initial 10-year lease term, with potential aggregate TCV of approximately $1.2 billion including two seven-year renewal options, assuming continued operation over the full potential lease period.

The project is expected to include a one-story core-and-shell building of approximately 46,550 square feet constructed on approximately 4.4 acres. The facility is expected to incorporate dedicated office and administrative space alongside one or more data halls engineered to support up to 20 megawatts ("MW") of IT capacity.

"On the back of the $100 Million, 5 MW AI Infrastructure Deployment we announced last week, securing an additional 20 MW build-to-suit commitment with a global cloud infrastructure provider validates the development model we have been building toward - purpose-built facilities, disciplined capital deployment, and the ability to move from LOI to construction-ready on an accelerated timeline." said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn. "Today marks the first day of trading for BlockchAIn on the NYSE American which strategically positions us to leverage the demand we are seeing from our AI and HPC infrastructure customers. This 20 MW project demonstrates that our platform can deliver the scale and speed that hyperscale and enterprise compute customers require."

Demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure continues to accelerate as enterprises, cloud platforms, and AI developers scale next-generation compute workloads. BlockchAIn's infrastructure platform is designed to convert strategically located power resources into AI-ready digital infrastructure through modular deployment and secured electrical infrastructure supply.

BlockchAIn's management believes this power-first development model enables the Company to accelerate deployment timelines, reduce capital intensity, and scale capacity more efficiently than traditional data center development approaches. BlockchAIn's strategy differs from conventional cloud and colocation expansion models by treating power access, interconnection, permitting, and disciplined execution as the core foundation for scaling AI-ready infrastructure.

As power availability and delivery timelines emerge as defining constraints on new AI and high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure deployment, BlockchAIn's modular design philosophy is intended to enable rapid deployment and scalable expansion, positioning the Company to move faster and more efficiently than conventional development models.

Upon execution of definitive documentation, the facility would represent one of the first commercial deployments of BlockchAIn's infrastructure platform following its recent NYSE American listing. Construction timelines and delivery schedules will be determined upon execution of a definitive lease agreement, with operations currently expected to commence approximately nine months thereafter, subject to permitting, design finalization, and construction schedules.

BlockchAIn currently operates a 40 MW data center campus in South Carolina, which generated approximately $22.9 million in revenue and approximately $5.7 million in net income in 2024. Management believes the Company's development pipeline and infrastructure partnerships position the platform to scale capacity across multiple sites as demand for AI compute continues to grow.

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination with Signing Day Sports, Inc. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, the ability to integrate the respective businesses into a combined publicly listed company post-merger, obtain sufficient funding to maintain operations and develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the parties' current products and services and planned offerings, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to the parties' business on net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the parties' ability to attract new users and customers, the parties' ability to retain or obtain intellectual property rights, the parties' ability to adequately support future growth, the parties' ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, and the parties' ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage their business effectively. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" of the Registration Statement and in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus (as defined below) that was publicly filed with the SEC relating to the recently completed business combination with Signing Day Sports, Inc. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the parties' control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning BlockchAIn, or any of their affiliates, or other matters and attributable to BlockchAIn, any of their affiliates, or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination with Signing Day Sports, Inc., BlockchAIn Inc. has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including the Registration Statement (the "Registration Statement"). and other filings with the SEC. The Registration Statement, and any other documents filed by BlockchAIn Inc., with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Blockchain by directing a written request to: Blockchain Digital Infrastructure, Inc., 1540 Broadway, Ste 1010, New York, NY 10036.

Forward Looking Statement

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

Phone: (949) 491-8235

AIB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

