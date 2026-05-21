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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 16:05
330,95 Euro
-1,05 % -3,50
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
331,05331,1016:06
330,95331,2016:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
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BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Inc.: BlockchAIn Names Former Google Business Development Leader as Vice President of Sales

Heitz Brings 25+ Years of Enterprise Business Development Leadership and a Proven Record of Closing Large-Scale Data Center Transactions

Appointment Strengthens Commercial Organization as BlockchAIn Scales Capacity Leasing and Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) today announced the appointment of Gary Heitz as Vice President of Sales, effective May 21, 2026. In his new role, Mr. Heitz will lead BlockchAIn's business development organization, spanning client acquisition, account strategy, and capacity buyer engagement.

Mr. Heitz brings more than 25 years of enterprise and infrastructure business development experience. He most recently served as Sales Director at Cologix, where he executed large-scale hyperscale deployments across North America and closed transactions reaching into the hundreds of millions, earning four-time Presidents Club recognition and averaging 180% of quota between 2021 and 2025.

Prior to Cologix, Mr. Heitz worked at Google, where he consistently led his team in quota attainment, maintaining a four-year average of 135% and driving 200% incremental growth. He brings a proven track record of sales execution in one of the most competitive segments of the market.

"Gary's ability to originate and close large, complex deals is exactly the capability we are building into our commercial engine," said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn. "His enterprise relationships and deep familiarity with capacity buyers' procurement processes will accelerate our pipeline and position BlockchAIn for the next phase of growth."

"The fundamentals driving demand for data center capacity have never been stronger, and BlockchAIn has the platform and the ambition to meet it," said Heitz. "I am looking forward to joining the team and being able to contribute to that growth."

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://oneblockchain.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned conversion of CLT-01 from data mining to AI data center capacity, the planned site transition, the anticipated commencement of construction, the expected scope and timing of the project, and the Company's growth and development pipeline. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, delays in permitting and regulatory approvals, utility interconnection timing, equipment availability, supply chain conditions, contractor performance, site transition execution, the ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage the business effectively, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, and broader market and economic conditions. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
Phone: (949) 491-8235
AIB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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