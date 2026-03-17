

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a multi state outbreak of E. coli infections linked to raw cheddar cheese.



CDC said that along with it, FDA, and public health officials in California, Florida, and Texas are investigating the outbreak of E. coli infections linked to raw cheddar cheese sold by Raw Farm.



In all, seven people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli from these states. Two people have been hospitalized, and no deaths reported.



Most of them are children under the age of 5.



While the investigation is ongoing, those who have any of these affected cheeses in their home have been warned against eating them.



Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, according to CDC.



Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria.



Most people recover without treatment within a week, while some people may develop serious kidney problems and would need to be hospitalized.



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