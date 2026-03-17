Philips SpeechLive Health AI Assistant uses healthcare-trained AI to convert clinical conversations into structured notes, helping clinicians reduce administrative burden

Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation and speech solutions sold under the Philips brand, today announced the upcoming April 2026 launch of Philips SpeechLive Health AI Assistant, an AI-powered clinical documentation assistant designed for healthcare professionals across multiple care settings. This solution reduces administrative burden, streamlines documentation, and improves provider and patient experiences.

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Philips SpeechLive Health AI Assistant turns clinical conversations into structured documentation, helping reduce administrative workload and create more time for patient care.

Purpose-built for clinical documentation workflows

Clinical workload remains a major challenge across healthcare. In the U.S., AMIA's 2024 TrendBurden survey found that 77% of healthcare professionals said documentation makes them work late or at home, while 74% said documentation impedes patient care1. In Europe, health systems are also under strain, with shortages of around 1.2 million doctors, nurses and midwives in the EU2. Philips SpeechLive Health AI Assistant is designed to address these pressures by reducing documentation effort, streamlining routine workflows, and enabling clinicians to spend more time on patient care.

SpeechLive Health captures clinical conversations in real time and converts them into structured documentation, including SOAP notes, visit summaries, and referral letters. By supporting clinicians during consultations, the solution helps streamline documentation while maintaining the accuracy and structure required for clinical records.

Unlike general-purpose AI models, SpeechLive Health uses a healthcare-trained large language model built by doctors specifically for medical environments. Built for clinical use, the system generates structured documentation that supports clinical workflows, coding and compliance requirements.

"For more than 70 years, Speech Processing Solutions has helped shape professional dictation and transcription in healthcare and has established a reputation as a leading partner in the medical market," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "Philips SpeechLive Health marks the next step in that journey building on the strong foundation of superior dictation hardware and leading software solutions combined. By adding this healthcare-trained AI assistant, we're creating the next generation of an integrated solution that further reduces administrative burden, simplifies workflows and multiplies customer benefits, giving clinicians more time for patient care."

AI designed for accuracy, compliance, and clinical trust

SpeechLive Health enables real-time documentation during visits, reducing the need for manual note-taking. In high-volume or conversation-heavy settings, the AI assistant reduces the time clinicians spend on documentation, allowing practitioners to stay present with their patients.

Built in line with SPS's privacy-first strategy, SpeechLive Health has security and compliance at its core. The platform supports AES-256 encryption and aligns with major healthcare and data protection frameworks, including HIPAA and GDPR, while meeting internationally recognized standards such as ISO 27001. Clinicians retain control over stored audio files and editable documentation within the system.

Integrated software and hardware for clinical documentation

SpeechLive Health, used together with the new Philips SpeechMike Ambient Wearable AI Assistant for clinical environments, delivers the high level of audio capture quality required for successful clinical documentation. With a multi-microphone array and AI-based voice-filtering technology, the hands-free device captures clear speech from speakers and doctor-patient conversations, even in busy healthcare settings.

This supports accurate real-time documentation by complementing the SpeechLive Health platform, forming an end-to-end integrated solution designed to simplify clinical documentation workflows while maintaining the reliability and security required in healthcare.

Philips SpeechLive Health AI Assistant will be available starting in April 2026 through the global SpeechLive sales partner network.

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS):

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is the global leader in professional dictation and speech AI solutions, serving more than 4 million users in over 50 countries through a worldwide network of more than 1,000 partners. The company develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, documentation workflows powered by speech recognition, and award-winning dictation devices under the Philips brand. SPS's mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

1 https://amia.org/news-publications/amia-survey-underscores-impact-excessive-documentation-burden

2 https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/health-at-a-glance-europe-2024_b3704e14-en/full-report.html

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Contacts:

Press contact:

Speech Processing Solutions

Alice Elt, Content and PR Manager

Email: alice.elt@speech.com

Website: www.speechlive.com www.philips.com/dictation