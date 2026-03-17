Nordic American Tankers Limited - A 2005 built vessel has been sold

Tuesday, March 17, 2026



Dear Shareholders and Investors,

This is to advise you that we have entered into an agreement to sell a 2005 built ship, at a price of about USD 40 million.

We expect that our fleet will increase in the years to come.

The company is in a very solid position and prospects are good.



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



