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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 15:42
4,500 Euro
-1,34 % -0,061
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5084,54315:56
4,5034,53915:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 15:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic American Tankers Limited - A 2005 built vessel has been sold

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

This is to advise you that we have entered into an agreement to sell a 2005 built ship, at a price of about USD 40 million.

We expect that our fleet will increase in the years to come.

The company is in a very solid position and prospects are good.


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.