Nordic American Tankers Limited - the situation in the Middle East

Friday, May 29, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Comments on the Arabian Gulf/Hormuz situation can be found on our home page www.nat.bm by scrolling down on the front page, to the "In the news" section.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm





Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



