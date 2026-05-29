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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 13:35
4,410 Euro
+1,99 % +0,086
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3504,40216:19
4,3584,41016:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 15:46 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic American Tankers Limited - the situation in the Middle East

Friday, May 29, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Comments on the Arabian Gulf/Hormuz situation can be found on our home page www.nat.bm by scrolling down on the front page, to the "In the news" section.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm


Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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