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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Stuttgart
17.03.26 | 15:32
65,10 Euro
-1,29 % -0,85
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,2065,4015:57
65,2565,3015:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 15:22 Uhr
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FLSmidth A/S: FLS announces joint venture in Uzbekistan, underpinning its strategic focus on Central Asia and ambition of accelerating growth

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
17 March 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark


FLSmidth (FLS) today announces the formation of a joint venture in Uzbekistan with Texnopark,a local industrial company, marking an important milestone in FLS' ambition to further accelerate growth in the Central Asian region. Subject to ongoing discussions with local customers, the intention of the joint venture is to establish a service centre to support local customers.

This joint venture underlines FLS' commitment to expanding its regional presence and customer proximity as well as to strengthening its offerings to customers in Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asia region. The joint venture will leverage the combined strengths of both parties, facilitate the rapid enhancement of local operational capabilities, foster local engagement and accelerate the offerings to local customers.

The service centre will be established in phases with a modular service centre setup allowing for further expansion as more local mines are expected to come into operations. Once established, this new service centre will add to FLS' already comprehensive global network of service centres that offers an extensive portfolio of service offerings, including on-site maintenance, technical support, spare parts management, and advanced digital solutions.

Toni Laaksonen, CEO at FLS, comments: "We are delighted to enter this joint venture in Uzbekistan, a country with considerable growth prospects and an increasingly dynamic mining industry. This partnership reflects our dedication to being closer to our customers, responding quickly to their needs, and continuously improving our offerings to customers. We look forward to working closely with Texnopark to unlock new opportunities, generate sustainable growth, and contribute positively to the development of the Uzbek mining industry."

The financial conditions of the joint venture are not disclosed.


Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release JV in Uzbekistan March 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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