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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 16:00
70,40 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
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69,7570,0009:09
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 08:58 Uhr
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FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth: Transactions under share buy-back programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 27-2026
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
26 May 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark

On 18 May 2026, FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth") initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 26-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.0 billion, and no more than 2,300,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.0 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 18 May 2026 to 22 May 2026:

Number of shares bought backAverage transaction price (DKK)Total transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement
18-05-202614,500475.7732 DKK6,898,711.40
19-05-202614,000498.8043 DKK6,983,260.20
20-05-202614,000507.2439 DKK7,101,414.60
21-05-202612,000523.5100 DKK6,282,120.00
22-05-202613,000515.6968 DKK6,704,058.40
Accumulated under the programme67,500 33,969,564.60

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 3,498,471 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.07 percent of the company's total share capital.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no. 27-2026
  • Transaction details - 18.05.2026 to 22.05.2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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