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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 08:49
58,85 Euro
-1,83 % -1,10
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,3560,5510:13
60,4560,6510:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
122 Leser
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FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth: Share-based incentive programmes 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 25-2026
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
13 May 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ('FLSmidth') today announces the implementation of share-based incentive programmes for 2026 comprising performance share units and restricted share units to members of the Executive Management and key staff (approximately 150 persons in total).

The primary purpose of the programmes is to retain key staff and to align the interests of shareholders and the participants by rewarding performance in accordance with the company's strategy and its long-term financial targets.

The authorised number of performance share units and restricted share units amounts to approximately 70,000 and approximately 45,000, respectively. The vesting period is three years, and for performance share units vesting is subject to fulfilment of stretched Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The applicable KPIs are based on Adjusted EBITA in % of revenue, relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and a Sustainability KPI covering three (3) dimensions.

The target cost of the programmes is DKK 63 million and no more than DKK 102 million assuming full vesting, based on the average closing share price during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026, constituting the first five trading days following the release of the 2025 Annual Report.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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