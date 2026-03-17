Applied Intuition, Inc.: Advancing Autonomy: Applied Intuition Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Adoption of Autonomous Driving Technology

OEMs now have a production-ready path to deploy scalable L2+ autonomy optimized for NVIDIA platforms

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition announced its collaboration with NVIDIA to further accelerate the development and deployment of Level 2+ (L2+) driver assistance systems for automotive manufacturers worldwide.

The announcement, made during NVIDIA GTC, recognizes Applied Intuition as a recommended software provider for OEMs developing L2+ highway driving optimized for NVIDIA hardware. Applied Intuition, a leader in physical AI, provides OEMs with a clear production-ready path to delivering L2+ systems.

Applied Intuition's L2+ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) stack is optimized for the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin and the upcoming NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, allowing automakers to deploy advanced functionality across a wide range of vehicle architectures.

For automakers, this collaboration accelerates time-to-market, reduces integration risk and increases developer velocity with autonomy software and tooling optimized to work together from the start.

"Advanced driver assistance is becoming a baseline expectation for mass-market vehicles," said Varun Mittal, president of Applied Intuition. "Our work with NVIDIA raises the bar across the full range of powertrains-from ICE and hybrid to fully electric-giving automakers a clear, confident path to deploy L2+ autonomy by combining NVIDIA's hardware leadership with software designed to meet regulatory, safety and manufacturing realities."

"Applied Intuition is an important software partner for automakers building advanced driver assistance systems on NVIDIA DRIVE," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "By combining Applied Intuition's production-ready L2+ software stack with NVIDIA's high-performance AI compute, we're helping OEMs accelerate development and bring scalable, safe driver-assistance capabilities to vehicles worldwide."

Applied Intuition's L2+ stack is powered by a data and simulation flywheel that enables curation of petabyte-scale datasets to train and evaluate stacks in closed-loop simulation. Applied Intuition's development and validation tooling will now incorporate NVIDIA Cosmos World Foundation Models as part of data augmentation and synthetic generation workflows enabling diversity of weather, lighting and behaviors in sensor datasets.

As OEMs increasingly prioritize ADAS and L2+ as an essential feature, many face real-world constraints related to cost, power consumption, thermal envelopes and packaging-particularly for internal combustion engine vehicles and mass-market hybrids.

Applied Intuition delivers a fully scalable software solution engineered to address these constraints on NVIDIA platforms, including:

Full L2+ feature set ready to be deployed on NVIDIA AI infrastructure for highway driving, safety and automated parking, optimized for the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin and upcoming NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor.

ready to be deployed on NVIDIA AI infrastructure for highway driving, safety and automated parking, optimized for the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin and upcoming NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor. State-of-the-art tooling and data engine enabling continuous development and validation of E2E L2+ stacks with fleet datasets and simulation, enhanced with NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models for data augmentation and generation workflows.

enabling continuous development and validation of E2E L2+ stacks with fleet datasets and simulation, enhanced with NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models for data augmentation and generation workflows. Vehicle OS brings best-in-class infotainment integration, high-performance middleware and a safety-critical software architecture to OEMs, compatible with NVIDIA DriveOS to provide a complete software foundation.

As the automotive industry accelerates toward software-defined vehicles, this collaboration provides OEMs with a streamlined foundation and a practical route to bring safe, advanced driver assistance to the market with greater speed and confidence.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with offices in Washington, D.C.; San Diego; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; London; Stuttgart; Munich; Stockholm; Bangalore; Seoul; and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-autonomy-applied-intuition-collaborates-with-nvidia-to-accelerate-adoption-of-autonomous-driving-technology-302716139.html