Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MVST) complied with federal securities laws. On March 16, 2026, Microvast announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and reported that its gross margin decreased compared to 2024, which the Company said was "primarily attributable to a $32.5 million inventory impairment charge related to specialized ESS components[.]" The price of the Company's stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased Microvast stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/microvast-holdings/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025 dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

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Source: Holzer & Holzer LLC