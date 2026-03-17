Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China drosselt, Preise explodieren: Wird dieser kaum bekannte Rohstoff zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Hamburg
17.03.26 | 08:08
0,071 Euro
-2,48 % -0,002
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0640,07217:23
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 17:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Project Update on Minesto Dragons in the Faroe Islands: Microgrid-scale powerplant Dragon 4 in electricity production

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's microgrid scale powerplant Dragon 4 (100kW) is installed and produces electricity to the Faroese grid, generating valuable data for the upcoming microgrid installation partly funded by the Swedish Energy Agency. The Minesto tidal energy kite Dragon 12 (1.2 MW) has been successfully recovered after 10 months in the water in Vestmannasund. The unique megawatt Dragon is now on shore for inspection and maintenance.

Minesto's commercial microgrid scale powerplant, Dragon 4, is now installed and produces electricity to the Faroese grid. This work is a preparatory first step of the microgrid project partly funded by Swedish Energy Agency and in close collaboration with project partners including Faroese utility company Sev.

The Dragon 12 power plant has been successfully recovered to shore in Vestmanna after a 10-month grid-connected period. Extensive inspections and evaluations of system status will be conducted. Initial conclusions show that the system condition is as expected with signs of wear and tear after withstanding ocean conditions and exceeding set service intervals

Operations will continue throughout spring and summer primarily to serve delivery of the microgrid project ("ETRIC"), and to accommodate study visits from international commercial partners.

CONTACT:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/project-update-on-minesto-dragons-in-the-faroe-islands--microgrid-scale-powerplant-dragon-4-in-elect,c4322556

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/4322556/3987809.pdf

PR 170326 Project Update on Minesto Dragons_microgrid-scale powerplant Dragon 4 in electricity production__

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-dragon-4-prepared-for-installation-photo-by-minesto,c3520263

Minesto Dragon 4 prepared for installation Photo by Minesto

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-megawatt-tidal-kite-dragon-12-on-shore-for-inspection,c3520277

Minesto megawatt tidal kite Dragon 12 on shore for inspection

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-dragon-4-tether-prior-to-installation-photo-by-minesto,c3520278

Minesto Dragon 4 tether prior to installation Photo by Minesto

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-update-on-minesto-dragons-in-the-faroe-islands-microgrid-scale-powerplant-dragon-4-in-electricity-production-302716214.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.