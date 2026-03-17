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Dow Jones News
17.03.2026 18:39 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-March-2026 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

17 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  17 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         62,041 
 
Highest price paid per share:            134.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             130.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    132.5911p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,035,724 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,705,852 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,705,852 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      132.5911p                        62,041

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
557             132.00          08:00:38         00382728865TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             131.60          08:08:36         00382735765TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              132.60          08:15:15         00382741269TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             133.00          08:15:34         00382741558TRLO1     XLON 
 
732             134.00          08:20:51         00382745527TRLO1     XLON 
 
429             134.00          08:20:51         00382745528TRLO1     XLON 
 
829             133.00          08:33:24         00382753366TRLO1     XLON 
 
971             133.00          08:33:24         00382753367TRLO1     XLON 
 
1156             131.80          09:03:24         00382777588TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             132.40          09:14:27         00382785518TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             132.20          09:14:49         00382785739TRLO1     XLON 
 
1291             132.20          09:18:10         00382787771TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              132.20          09:18:10         00382787772TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             132.40          09:27:49         00382796949TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             132.20          09:28:27         00382797499TRLO1     XLON 
 
1122             132.40          09:33:20         00382802818TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.00          09:47:47         00382819660TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             132.60          09:48:11         00382820177TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             132.40          09:48:15         00382820258TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             132.20          09:48:23         00382820417TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             132.00          09:48:23         00382820418TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             132.00          10:03:56         00382834379TRLO1     XLON 
 
694             132.00          10:03:56         00382834380TRLO1     XLON 
 
1129             131.80          10:07:54         00382834484TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             130.80          10:47:14         00382836200TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             131.20          11:06:04         00382836821TRLO1     XLON 
 
1146             131.40          11:23:57         00382837450TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             131.60          11:52:46         00382838309TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             131.40          11:56:41         00382838423TRLO1     XLON 
 
1164             131.20          11:56:42         00382838424TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              131.40          12:20:32         00382839170TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             131.40          12:45:21         00382839967TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             131.20          12:45:21         00382839968TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             131.40          12:47:49         00382840046TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             131.40          12:47:49         00382840047TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             131.40          12:57:40         00382840337TRLO1     XLON 
 
2309             132.00          13:14:47         00382841147TRLO1     XLON 
 
1782             132.40          13:22:24         00382841515TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             133.20          13:41:01         00382842897TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             133.20          13:52:16         00382843520TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             133.00          13:57:21         00382843815TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             133.00          13:57:21         00382843816TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             133.00          13:57:21         00382843817TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             133.20          13:57:21         00382843818TRLO1     XLON 
 
202             133.20          13:57:21         00382843819TRLO1     XLON 
 
1403             133.20          13:57:21         00382843820TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             133.00          14:12:19         00382844610TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             133.00          14:17:16         00382844852TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             132.80          14:17:16         00382844853TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             132.80          14:17:56         00382844872TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             132.60          14:18:02         00382844881TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             132.80          14:30:01         00382845301TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              132.80          14:30:01         00382845302TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             132.80          14:32:39         00382845458TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              132.80          14:32:39         00382845459TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              132.80          14:32:39         00382845460TRLO1     XLON 
 
702             132.80          14:37:30         00382845644TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             132.80          14:37:30         00382845645TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             132.60          14:38:52         00382845729TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             132.60          14:38:52         00382845730TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             133.00          14:47:39         00382846254TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             133.00          14:47:46         00382846256TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             133.00          14:47:46         00382846257TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             132.80          14:48:05         00382846267TRLO1     XLON 
 
1705             133.20          14:52:26         00382846454TRLO1     XLON 
 
1117             133.60          15:00:50         00382846832TRLO1     XLON 
 
1142             133.60          15:02:37         00382846939TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             133.40          15:04:30         00382846992TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             133.20          15:05:46         00382847044TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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