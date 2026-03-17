Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB) ("Rumbu" or the "Company"), announces that due to current market conditions, it is delaying its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 2,000,000 Units, with each Unit comprised of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share Purchase Warrant ("Warrant"). If market conditions improve, the Company may proceed with the Private Placement in the next thirty (30) days. The Units were offered for sale pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable laws.

The Securities of Rumbu being offered have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent, U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

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Source: Rumbu Holdings Ltd.