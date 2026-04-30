Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB) ("Rumbu" or the "Company"), announces the release of its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and its MD&A for the same years, which have been filed on SEDAR. Any questions with respect to the Financial Statements and the MD&A may be directed to the Chairman or the President of Rumbu as noted below. The Company also advises that it is continuing to acquire additional funeral homes in the 2026 fiscal year.

About Rumbu

Rumbu is a publicly traded Funeral Service, Memorial and Death Care Company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol RMB. The Company operates in the funeral home business in Western Canada and is committed to acquiring, partnering, managing and operating funeral homes and crematoriums and providing funeral services to the public in its market area.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable laws.

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Source: Rumbu Holdings Ltd.