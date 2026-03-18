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WKN: 862503 | ISIN: JP3362700001 | Ticker-Symbol: MILA
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 18:03
34,000 Euro
-0,26 % -0,090
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,73034,61017.03.
33,62034,64017.03.
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 02:42 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Statement on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a significant investment in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. ("Mitsui O.S.K." or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

Elliott's investment in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines reflects our belief in the Company's long track record of success in shipping and its standing as one of the largest diversified owners of oceangoing vessels globally. Despite this strong market position and high-quality assets, the market materially undervalues the business. We are a significant investor in Mitsui O.S.K. because we see an opportunity to work constructively with the Company to ensure its upcoming medium-term management plan is appropriately ambitious, to reframe how it is viewed by the market and to deliver the premium valuation it deserves.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705826/5865285/Elliott_WhiteText_Green_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-management-statement-on-mitsui-osk-lines-ltd-302716725.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

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