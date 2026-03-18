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WKN: A41J5Q | ISIN: CH1484953687 | Ticker-Symbol: 88F
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 09:30
32,600 Euro
-1,81 % -0,600
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMG SWISS MARKETPLACE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMG SWISS MARKETPLACE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,20033,40007:20
33,20033,40007:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMG SWISS MARKETPLACE GROUP
SMG SWISS MARKETPLACE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMG SWISS MARKETPLACE GROUP AG32,600-1,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.