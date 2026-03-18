

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to 5-day lows of 1.1547 against the euro, 0.7843 against the franc and 158.72 against the yen.



The greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 1.3340 against the pound.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc. 150.00 against the yen and 1.43 against the pound.



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