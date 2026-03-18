

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 115.72 against the yen, an 8-day low of 1.5827 against the euro and a 1-week low of 0.9762 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 116.14, 1.5800 and 0.9728, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.3710 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3691.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 114.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro, 0.98 against the aussie and 1.38 against the greenback.



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