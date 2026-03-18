Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, March 18, 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced a major license, development and commercialization partnership agreement with Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., marking a significant step to broaden patient access to high-quality biosimilar medicines worldwide.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2292822
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2292822 18.03.2026 CET/CEST