Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, April 9, 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, announced today that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting, including the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the report on non-financial matters for the 2025 financial year.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2305122
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2305122 09.04.2026 CET/CEST