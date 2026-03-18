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WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 19:07
9,574 Euro
+0,08 % +0,008
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6289,63208:55
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 08:34 Uhr
90 Leser
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Sampo plc: Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2025

Sampo plc, annual financial report, 18 March 2026 at 9:30 am EET

Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2025

Sampo has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2025 and Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies at www.sampo.com/year2025.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Board of Directors' Report includes the Corporate Governance Statement and the Sustainability Statement. The Sustainability Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Group CEO's Review for 2025 by Morten Thorsrud is available at the same address.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report will be published in May 2026.

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com

Attachments

  • 743700UF3RL386WIDA22-2025-12-31-1-en
  • Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2025
  • Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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