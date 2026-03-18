Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit ("Mexedia" or the "Company"), an Italian tech company operating internationally in services and technologies for communication between companies and customers, listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN IT0005450819 ticker ALMEX), announces that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on March 13, 2026 approved all the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association aimed at strengthening the Company's financial and organizational flexibility.

In particular, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the revision of the delegation granted to the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, raising the maximum limit of the delegation for capital increases up to €150,000,000 of total share capital, including any share premium, compared to the previous limit of €70,000,000. The delegation may be exercised in one or more tranches within five years from the shareholders' resolution. The delegation, as already provided for by the Company's Articles of Association, allows the Board of Directors to resolve capital increases through contributions in cash, in kind or in the form of receivables and, where permitted by law, to exclude or limit shareholders' pre-emptive rights pursuant to Article 2441 of the Italian Civil Code, where this is deemed to be in the interest of the Company and consistent with its development strategies.

The Shareholders' Meeting also introduced the possibility for the Board of Directors to resolve free capital increases up to a maximum amount of €1,000,000, to be used for incentive plans and stock option programs in favor of directors, employees and collaborators of the Company and its group companies.

During the same meeting, the Shareholders also approved an amendment to Article 11.3 of the Company's Articles of Association, concerning the methods of publication of the notice convening shareholders' meetings, in order to allow the use of additional communication tools, including publication in nationally circulated newspapers or through electronic means, in line with applicable regulations and the practices of listed companies.

Finally, the Shareholders' Meeting confirmed the appointment of board member Augusto Pellegrini, who had been co-opted by the Board of Directors on October 13, 2025 and will remain in office until the expiration of the current Board of Directors.

Information for Shareholders Participation in Shareholders' Meetings

(pursuant to Article 12 of the Articles of Association of Mexedia S.p.A. S.B.)

Shareholders may attend shareholders' meetings provided that the Company has received the communication from the authorized intermediary certifying the ownership of the shares as of the record date required under the applicable regulations.

Shareholders may attend the meeting either in person or by proxy granted to another person, using the proxy form made available on the Company's website in due time prior to the meeting. Documentation relating to shareholders' meetings, including the agenda, explanatory reports and proxy forms, is available on the Company's website in the section dedicated to shareholders.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an Italian tech company operating internationally in the development of innovative technological solutions and services for communication between companies and customers. Through digital platforms and proprietary technological infrastructures, Mexedia supports businesses and brands in managing communications and interactions with their customers on a global scale. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia integrates economic growth objectives with the pursuit of a positive social and environmental impact, promoting initiatives focused on sustainable innovation, responsible technological development and the creation of value for all stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and the expected results of the Company. Such statements are based on the current expectations and forecasts of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318782260/en/

Contacts:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit Investor Relations

Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com

+39 351 844 7229