

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from the euro area is the only major economic report due on Wednesday.



At 4.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Austria. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to a 13-month low of 2.2 percent in February from 2.0 percent in January.



At 4.30 am ET, Iceland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final inflation data for February. According to preliminary estimate, inflation rose to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent in January.



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