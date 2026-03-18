Hiya and Vodafone partner to deliver secure, verified branded calling to the UK, strengthening trust and transparency in the voice channel.

Hiya, a global leader in trusted voice solutions, has announced the launch of Hiya Secure Branding capabilities within Vodafone's UK network, making Hiya the only company now operating across all three of the UK's major mobile operators.

Through this integration, Hiya enables verified branded calling within Vodafone's network using Vodafone's CAMARA-based network APIs, so subscribers see clear,authorized business identity as the call comes in. The service is available to approved businesses, including financial institutions and government entities, ensuring brand information displayed on the network is accurate and trusted. By embedding verified identity directly into the network, Vodafone makes trust visible before the call is answered strengthening subscriber protection while helping legitimate businesses connect with customers in the moments that matter.

The launch reinforces Vodafone's focus on protecting subscribers while improving the everyday calling experience, and reflects Hiya's broader mission to make phone calls clear, safe, and useful by embedding intelligence and trust directly into mobile networks. With Vodafone now live, the UK becomes one of the first markets in the world where verified branded calling is available at true national scale across major operators.

The launch comes as consumer demand for call transparency reaches a breaking point. Hiya's State of the Call 2026 report uncovered that 85% of UK consumers don't answer a call from a number they don't recognize. The majority of outbound business calls still arrive with no verified identity, which is a gap that branded calling at the carrier level is designed to close.

"An unidentified phone call is practically useless today. Consumers assume it's a scam, and they're usually right to ignore it. That lack of trust costs enterprises revenue and leaves subscribers uncertain about what's real. Just displaying a name isn't enough. By embedding verified identity directly into Vodafone's network, we make trust visible before the call is answered. With Vodafone now live, the UK is demonstrating how operators can restore confidence in voice at national scale."

- Alex Algard, CEO and Founder, Hiya

"Scams targeting consumers, banks, hospitals, and government departments are on the rise and getting more sophisticated, so it's no surprise that people are avoiding calls from unknown and anonymous numbers. Vodafone is leveraging its network intelligence to make these essential checks seamlessly. Hiya are a key partner to scale this quest to restore consumer trust and help trusted businesses connect with their audiences more effectively."

- Johanna Wood, Director of Network APIs, Vodafone

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in trusted voice solutions, providing AI-powered caller identity, branded calling, and voice security at network scale. Trusted by Tier-1 mobile operators and leading enterprises worldwide, Hiya protects and serves over 550 million users globally, helping make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again.

About Vodafone

everyone.connected

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 360 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. We have capacity on more than 70 subsea cable systems the backbone of the internet and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world's largest IoT platforms, with over 230 million connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 94 million customers across seven African countries managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone's purpose is to keep everyone connected.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318666086/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

David Niu

206-679-2744

david@delightlabs.com