

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential PLC (PUK) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.97 billion, or $1.535 per share. This compares with $2.28 billion, or $0.84 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Prudential PLC reported adjusted earnings of $2.77 billion or $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 68.0% to $27.34 billion from $16.27 billion last year.



Prudential PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.97 Bln. vs. $2.28 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.535 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $27.34 Bln vs. $16.27 Bln last year.



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