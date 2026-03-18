Lemonsoft Oyj: Rite Ventures announces a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Lemonsoft Oyj

Lemonsoft Oyj | Company Release | March 18, 2026 at 10:40:00 EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Rite Ventures (as defined below) announced on 6 March 2026 that Rite LS SPV AB ("Rite LS SPV") had through share purchases on the same day acquired a total of 355,619 shares in Lemonsoft Oyj ("Lemonsoft" or the "Company"). Rite LS SPV is acting in concert with Rite Internet Ventures Holding AB ("RIVH"), Rite SPV 2025-1 AB ("Rite SPV 2025-1"), and Bird Cherry Holding AB ("Bird Cherry"), which is wholly-owned by Christoffer Häggblom (Rite LS SPV, RIVH, Rite SPV 2025-1 and Bird Cherry, together "Rite Ventures" or the "Offerors"). The shareholdings of RIVH and Rite SPV 2025-1 were concentrated under Rite LS SPV in connection with the share purchases.

As a result of the share purchases, Rite Ventures' total shareholding in Lemonsoft through Rite LS SPV increased to a total of 8,996,117 shares, corresponding to approximately 50.56 per cent of all shares and voting rights in the Company, excluding Company's own shares held by Lemonsoft. Consequently, after the share purchases, the shareholding of Rite Ventures exceeded 50 per cent of the voting rights carried by shares in Lemonsoft, and Bird Cherry, RIVH and Rite SPV 2025-1 acting in concert with Rite LS SPV have become obligated to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Lemonsoft in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (746/2012, as amended, "SMA") (the "Tender Offer").

In the Tender Offer, Rite Ventures will offer a cash consideration of EUR 4.67 for each share in Lemonsoft (the "Offer Price"). The Offer Price represents a price of approximately 0.64 per cent lower than the closing price of the share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq First North") on 5 March 2026, i.e., the last day of trading preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Tender Offer, and a price of approximately 11.34 per cent lower than the volume-weighted average price of the Lemonsoft shares during the three months preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Tender Offer.

The offer period is expected to commence on or about 27 March 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on or about 5 May 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the offer period is extended (the "Offer Period"). The Tender Offer is currently expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026.

The detailed terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as well as instructions on how to accept the Tender Offer will be included in a tender offer document, which will be published on or about 26 March 2026.

Background and effects of the Tender Offer

Rite Ventures has acted as a long-term and committed owner of Lemonsoft since 2016, supporting its strategy and development over time. Rite Ventures' increased ownership reflects its strong conviction in Lemonsoft's direction, and Rite Ventures is prepared to further increase its ownership through the mandatory public tender offer. Rite Ventures looks forward to continuing to develop the Company as an active owner together with the management and other shareholders and to contributing to Lemonsoft's long-term growth and value creation.

It is not the intention of Rite Ventures to acquire all shares in the Company to the extent that it does not result from the Tender Offer. As Lemonsoft's Board member Kari Joki-Hollanti, holding in aggregate approximately 26.17 per cent of the shares and voting rights in the Company has irrevocably undertaken not to accept the Tender Offer with respect to the shares held by them, provided that the Tender Offer is executed in accordance with the terms and timetable described herein (the "Irrevocable Undertaking"), Rite Ventures does not expect that the Tender Offer will result in a right or obligation to redeem all shares in the Company in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended). It is the intention of the Rite Ventures that trading with the shares of Lemonsoft on Nasdaq First North will continue as usual notwithstanding the completion of the Tender Offer.

The completion of the Tender Offer is not expected to have any effects on the operations, business locations or assets, or the position of the management or employees, or the location of the offices of Lemonsoft.

Financing

Rite Ventures will be able to finance the Tender Offer in full with its existing cash holdings. The financing of the Tender Offer has been secured up to the amount that may be raised by Rite Ventures considering the Irrevocable Undertaking, pursuant to which Lemonsoft's Board member Kari Joki-Hollanti, holding in aggregate approximately 26.17 per cent of the shares and voting rights in Lemonsoft has irrevocably undertaken not to accept the Tender Offer for their shares. The Rite Ventures' obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon availability of financing, and Rite Ventures does not require any third-party consents for the financing of the Tender Offer. The financial arrangements for the Tender Offer do not have any impact on the operations or obligations of Lemonsoft.

Additional information on the Tender Offer

Rite Ventures is of the view that the completion of the Tender Offer will not require approvals from competition authorities or any notifications or applications under applicable foreign direct investment regulations.

Rite Ventures undertakes to comply with the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the Finnish Securities Market Association (the "Helsinki Takeover Code").

The Offer Price has been determined based on 18,262,768 issued shares in Lemonsoft. Should the Company increase the number of shares that are issued and outstanding on the date hereof as a result of a new share issue, reclassification, stock split or any other similar transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the settlements of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer period or during or after any subsequent offer period), the Rite Ventures reserves the right to adjust the Offer Price payable by Rite Ventures on a euro-for-euro basis.

As at the date of this announcement, Rite Ventures holds a total of 8,996,117 shares in Lemonsoft, representing approximately 50.56 per cent of all shares in Lemonsoft, excluding Company's own shares held by Lemonsoft. Based on the information publicly available by Lemonsoft as of the date of this announcement, Lemonsoft holds 468,401 treasury shares.

Rite Ventures reserves the right, to the extent permitted by applicable law and regulation, to acquire shares in public trading on Nasdaq First North or otherwise before the commencement of the Offer Period, during the Offer Period, and/or after the Offer Period of the Tender Offer or otherwise outside the Tender Offer.

Advisers

Rite Ventures has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch as its financial advisor and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as its legal advisor in connection with the Tender Offer.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Häggblom, Chair of the Board, Rite Ventures, tel. +46 728808241, torite@riteventures.com

Important Information

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID.

THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ FIRST NORTH AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS RELEASE HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND.

Information for shareholders of Lemonsoft in the United States

Shareholders of Lemonsoft in the United States are advised that the shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Lemonsoft is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of Lemonsoft, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is expected to be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E, under the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act, for a Tier I tender offer and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those applicable under the tender offer procedures and laws of the United States for domestic offers. The Tender Offer is made to Lemonsoft's shareholders in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Lemonsoft to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this announcement, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to Lemonsoft's other shareholders.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, Rite Ventures and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for Rite Ventures or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this release and during the pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for shares, provided that any such purchases shall be effected outside of the United States. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices, and the consideration in the Tender Offer must be increased to match any such consideration paid outside the Tender Offer. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Lemonsoft of such information. In addition, the financial adviser to Rite Ventures may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Lemonsoft, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law.

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Tender Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each holder of shares is urged to consult its independent professional advisers immediately regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Tender Offer.

To the extent the Tender Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. holders of shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. It may be difficult for Lemonsoft's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since Rite Ventures and Lemonsoft are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Lemonsoft's shareholders may not be able to sue Rite Ventures or Lemonsoft or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel Rite Ventures and Lemonsoft and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "intends", "expects", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this release.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S is authorised under Danish banking law. It is subject to supervision by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank A/S is a private, limited liability company incorporated in Denmark with its head office in Copenhagen where it is registered in the Danish Commercial Register under number 61126228.

Danske Bank A/S (acting via its Finland Branch) is acting as financial advisor of Rite Ventures and no other person in connection with these materials or their contents. Danske Bank A/S will not be responsible to any person other than the Rite Ventures for providing any of the protections afforded to clients of Danske Bank A/S, nor for providing any advice in relation to any matter referred to in these materials. Without limiting a person's liability for fraud, Danske Bank A/S, nor any of its affiliates nor any of its respective directors, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents shall have any liability to any other person (including, without limitation, any recipient) in connection with the Tender Offer.

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen

CEO

alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi

+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä

CFO

mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi

+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.