Boliden AB: Update regarding stopped production at the Garpenberg mine

In connection with the increase in seismic activity to abnormal levels in the Garpenberg mine on Saturday evening, March 14, the mine was evacuated and mine production was halted. Production in the concentrator continued until Sunday, after which this production was also stopped for planning reasons. The seismic activity has since decreased and initial inspections of the mine began on Wednesday, March 18. Production in the mine will be resumed gradually after the inspection of infrastructure and mining positions has been completed. However, the timing of resumed production and the rate of ramp up cannot be determined at this time. The overall impact on Boliden's results can only be estimated once the inspection of the mine has been completed and the best way to resume production has been identified.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

Klas.Nilsson@boliden.com

Metals for generations to come

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com