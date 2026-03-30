Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) ("Golden Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for its Rayfield Copper-Gold Project, located in south-central British Columbia.

The Technical Report integrates historical exploration results with those from the Company's 2025 ZTEM and aeromagnetic surveys and 2026 airborne magnetic program, outlining multiple porphyry copper-gold and epithermal targets across the district-scale property. The report also provides recommendations for a phased exploration program, including target refinement and an initial diamond drilling campaign. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Company's Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Boliden, under which Boliden may earn up to an 80% interest in the combined Rayfield-Gjoll Property by funding up to C$20 million in staged exploration expenditures. The Technical Report establishes a consolidated technical framework for prioritizing targets, advancing toward a partner-funded drilling program in 2026.

The Rayfield Copper-Gold Project comprises a large, district-scale land package within the Quesnel terrane and hosts multiple target zones defined by coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical signatures consistent with alkalic porphyry systems.

The Technical Report outlines five distinct copper-gold target zones across the property, each supported by multiple independent lines of evidence:

At the Rayfield Zone, historical drilling has outlined an extensive mineralized system with an anomalous copper-in-soil geochemical signature measuring approximately 3,000 m x 1,500 m. Bedrock mineralization is confirmed by historic drilling, including intercepts of 0.19% copper (Cu) over 30 m and 0.18% Cu over 43.4 m. Recent airborne magnetic data has identified multiple corridors having magnetic low signatures coincident with potassic and propylitic alteration and elevated Cu values of up to 0.96% from surface rock sampling. Induced polarization (IP) anomalies defined by a 2024 IP survey remain open at depth, indicating potential for a more robust mineralized core.

The Gnome Target is characterized by a large multi-element soil geochemical anomaly measuring approximately 1,800 m x 1,500 m, associated with widespread phyllic and propylitic alteration, and including polymetallic quartz-carbonate veining. Results from the 2025 ZTEM survey have delineated a prominent resistive body at depth, interpreted as a silicified porphyry core. Historical drilling intersected mineralized monzonitic dikes, potentially the causative intrusions for copper-gold mineralization. Drill hole 72455 intersected 0.10% Cu over the last 68 metres, suggesting that previous drilling may have tested only the outer margins of a larger system. Surface sampling has also returned elevated Cu, gold (Au), and silver (Ag) values, further supporting potential for a buried porphyry system.

At the Semlin Target, exploration has defined a 1,700 m x 900 m multi-element geochemical soil anomaly coincident with intrusive rocks and sulphide mineralization. Geological mapping has confirmed the presence of a monzonitic to dioritic dike in contact with Nicola Group volcanics, which host disseminated pyrite. Rock sampling has returned strongly elevated values, including 0.20% Cu and elevated molybdenum, and geophysical data indicates proximity to a large resistive intrusive complex. The target remains largely underexplored due to overburden cover.

In the southern portion of the property, including the Mowich Target, high-grade copper values of up to 37.45% Cu, 286 g/t Au, 200 g/t Ag were returned from rock float samples. While these values are from transported material, they highlight the potential for nearby bedrock mineralization. Airborne magnetic data has identified multiple large magnetic features that are interpreted as intrusive complexes that are spatially associated with northwest-trending structural corridors which are interpreted to control mineralization across the region.

Additional early-stage targets, including the X Zone, exhibit coincident geophysical anomalies and favourable geological settings, further supporting the district-scale potential of the project.

Since 2021, Golden Sky has systematically advanced its now, more than 90,000-hectare district-scale Rayfield-Gjoll copper-gold position in the Quesnel Trough through multiple phases of geochemical, geophysical, and airborne surveys, while expanding its portfolio into Yukon's White Gold district and Ontario's Timmins camp. The Company has also secured a C$20 million earn-in partnership with Boliden, on the Rayfield-Gjoll Project. Readers can find the original news release announcing the agreement here. The filing of this Technical Report represents a key technical milestone and provides a clear framework for prioritizing targets ahead of planned partner-funded drilling in 2026. Golden Sky's strategy remains focused on advancing high-potential assets through strategic partnerships to reduce capital requirements while retaining exposure to exploration success. Golden Sky continues to advance its broader portfolio, subject to results, market conditions, and the availability of financing.

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, states: "Filing this Technical Report is an important milestone for Golden Sky and reflects our commitment to advancing the Rayfield-Gjoll Project in partnership with Boliden. It provides a transparent technical framework for the Rayfield-Gjoll Project that investors and our partner can reference as we advance exploration in 2026. Rayfield is not a single-target story; with five well-defined copper-gold zones, modern geophysical targets that remain open at depth, and a disciplined staged work plan, we are well positioned to systematically advance the highest-priority targets alongside Boliden in 2026. This report provides the technical roadmap for what we expect to be an active and productive exploration season, including partner-funded drilling under our agreement with Boliden."

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project, British Columbia", with an effective date of March 19, 2026, was prepared by Andy Randell, P.Geo. (non-independent). The report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a project-generator-style junior explorer focused on the acquisition, systematic exploration, and strategic advancement of a diversified portfolio of 100%-owned mineral properties in highly prospective, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy emphasizes securing major partners on select high-potential assets to fund exploration and minimize shareholder dilution, while advancing its broader portfolio in parallel.

Its portfolio includes the flagship Rayfield-Gjoll Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia (subject to a C$20 million earn-in with Boliden, the Hotspot and Lucky Strike gold projects in Yukon's White Gold District, and the Auden Gold Project in Ontario's Timmins camp. All core assets are 100% owned by the Company with no underlying royalties.

More information can be found at the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

About Boliden

Boliden contributes to a sustainable future by extracting, producing and recycling metals that are essential to improve society for generations to come. With care for people and the environment, combined with experience gathered over a century and cutting-edge technology, Boliden's 8,000 employees have achieved leading productivity and one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Golden Sky has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could affect Golden Sky and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, without limitation: inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Golden Sky's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that Golden Sky may not be able to confirm historical exploration results and other risks set forth in Golden Sky's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Golden Sky has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Golden Sky does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290505

Source: Golden Sky Minerals Corp.