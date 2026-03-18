Pierce Group AB: Pierce Group Continues its European Expansion: Launches Local Sites in Four New Markets

Pierce Group ("Pierce" or the "Company") continues to strengthen its European leadership through local expansion to four new markets - Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria and Luxembourg. This is in line with the Company's proven go-to-market strategy, leveraging its e-commerce platform and logistics infrastructure to expand its geographic footprint in a cost-efficient manner.

"The expansion marks another step in our strategy to broaden Pierce's presence across Europe. It allows us to reach more riders and offer them our strong own brands and unique assortment - just in time for the upcoming season," says Göran Dahlin, CEO of Pierce Group.

Pierce Group, Europe's leading e-commerce company in motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile gear, continues to broaden its reach, as part of the strategy to expand the geographic footprint and further strengthen its market positions. Through its online destinations 24MX, XLMOTO and Sledstore, Pierce operates the leading European e-commerce platforms within its categories.

The expansion is supported by the Company's logistics hub in Poland, enabling efficient distribution and fast delivery times across Central and Eastern Europe. The proximity to several of Pierce's existing markets also allows the Company to leverage its knowledge, operational resources and logistics capabilities, supporting efficient expansion with limited incremental cost and risk.

Pierce's upgraded e-commerce platform further strengthens the Company's ability to expand to new markets. Designed to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate geographic scalability, the platform enables local market adaptation through localized storefronts, as well as local delivery and payment options - thereby supporting higher conversion rates and a seamless shopping experience.

"Expanding into additional European markets demonstrates the scalability of our new platform and operating model. With our efficient logistics infrastructure, strong own brands and leading e-commerce destinations, we are well positioned to continue growing our business in new markets and meet the increasing demand in the region. While these four markets are expected to contribute modestly in the near term they represent meaningful long-term growth potential for the Company and an opportunity to connect with local riding communities," says Göran Dahlin, CEO of Pierce Group.

About Pierce Group

Pierce Group is the leading European e-commerce company specializing in gear, parts and accessories for motocross, motorcycle and snowmobile enthusiasts. Through its e-commerce platforms 24MX, XLMOTO and Sledstore, the company serves customers in some 40 European markets.

Pierce Group offers a broad and distinctive product assortment, including several own brands such as Raven and Proworks. With a strong focus on customer experience, sales are conducted through locally adapted websites tailored to the needs of on-road, off-road and snowmobile riders.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Pierce Group operates its central warehouse in Szczecin, Poland. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Dahlin, CEO

Email: Goran.Dahlin@piercegroup.com

Tel: +46 727 303 111

About Pierce Group

Pierce Group is the leading European e-commerce company specializing in gear, parts, and accessories for motorcross, motorcycle and snowmobile enthusiasts. Through its e-commerce platforms 24MX, XLMOTO, and Sledstore, the company serves customers in some 40 European markets. Pierce Group offers a broad and distinctive product assortment, including several own brands such as Raven and Proworks. With a strong focus on customer experience, sales are conducted through locally adapted websites tailored to the needs of on-road, off-road, and snowmobile riders.



Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Pierce Group operates its central warehouse in Szczecin, Poland. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Image Attachments

Pierce XLMOTO 1

Pierce 24MX 1

Pierce 24MX

Pierce Sledstore 1

Pierce Sledstore

Pierce XLMOTO