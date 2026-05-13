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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 10:21
228,30 Euro
+0,79 % +1,80
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
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228,05228,2510:22
228,05228,2510:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 07:00 Uhr
38 Leser
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Pierce Group AB: Pierce Group Launches on Amazon: Scaling Own Brands and Expanding Reach

Pierce Group are launching on Amazon - adding a new sales channel that expands the company's reach and access to new customers. The launch will focus on Pierce's own brands Raven and Proworks, in line with the company's strategy to scale its proprietary brands.

"The launch will further scale our brands and make Pierce's unique and appreciated offering accessible to even more riders across Europe. Amazon provides a complementary channel where we can increase visibility and drive sales efficiently and at an incrementally low cost. I am eager to see the achievements of what's to come," says Göran Dahlin, CEO of Pierce Group.

Pierce, Europe's leading e-commerce company in motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile gear continues to broaden its reach - via the launch on Amazon - as part of its strategy to scale its platform and strengthen the position of its own brands. The launch on Amazon enables Pierce to access new customers and increase brand awareness across multiple European markets.

By leveraging Amazon's marketplace and logistics infrastructure, including third-party fulfilment capabilities, the company can offer improved availability and faster delivery times, in areas where Pierce does not have presence currently. As part of the initiative, Pierce will introduce dedicated brand stores for its own brands, Raven (with e.g., apparel, helmets and protection) and Proworks (with e.g., tools, spare parts and equipment).

The shop-in-shop concepts are designed to maintain consistent brand experience, while enabling targeted marketing towards new customers. In addition to branded storefronts, the Amazon channel will support the sale of selected SKUs and campaign-driven products, contributing to improved inventory efficiency.

The rollout will focus on the European market, with potential to expand into additional regions beyond Europe over time.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Dahlin, CEO
Email: Goran.Dahlin@piercegroup.com
Tel: +46 727 303 111

About Pierce Group

Pierce Group is the leading European e-commerce company specializing in gear, parts, and accessories for motorcross, motorcycle and snowmobile enthusiasts. Through its e-commerce platforms 24MX, XLMOTO, and Sledstore, the company serves customers in more than 40 European markets. Pierce Group offers a broad and distinctive product assortment, including several own brands such as Raven and Proworks. With a strong focus on customer experience, sales are conducted through locally adapted websites tailored to the needs of on-road, off-road, and snowmobile riders.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Pierce Group operates its central warehouse in Szczecin, Poland. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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