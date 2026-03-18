Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo appoints Kristian Hallin as Head of Real Estate

Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) has recruited Kristian Hallin to the position of Head of Real Estate and member of the Group Management Team. Kristian will have overall responsibility for maximizing the total return on Neobo's property portfolio, which currently consists of 255 properties and 8,100 apartments.

Kristian has extensive experience in the real estate industry and strong expertise in value-creating residential management and sustainable development. He most recently held a position as Head of Management at Victoriahem and has previously worked in various roles at, among others, Akelius and NCC. Kristian holds a Master of Science in Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology and will assume the position this summer.

-I am very pleased that we have recruited Kristian and look forward to welcoming him to Neobo. Kristian is a driven and business-oriented leader who shares our values and our view on long-term value creation. With his expertise and strong business focus, I am confident that he will contribute to our continued efforts to deliver attractive total returns to our shareholders, says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo.



-I am delighted to be joining Neobo and look forward to, together with the dedicated team, continuing to develop and strengthen the business. Residential asset management and development are my core areas of expertise, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued development with a focus on long-term value creation, says Kristian Hallin, incoming Head of Real Estate.



For more information, please contact:

Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO

mobile: +46 (0) 706 90 65 97 e-mail: ylva.sarby.westman@neobo.se

About Us

Neobo is a real estate company that manages and refines residential properties over the long term in municipalities with strong demand for rental apartments. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. Neobo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol NEOBO and ISIN code SE0005034550.

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Kristian Hallin