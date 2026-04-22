Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo has held its Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting in Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) today, 22 April 2026, the shareholders resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by the board of directors and the Nomination Committee.

The meeting resolved that no dividends shall be distributed for the financial year 2025 and that the company's results are carried forward.

The meeting resolved to discharge the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The meeting resolved to re-elect Jan-Erik Höjvall, Mona Finnström, Anneli Lindblom, Ulf Nilsson and Jakob Pettersson as board members and to elect Björn Danckwardt-Lillieström as new board member for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The meeting re-elected Jan-Erik Höjvall as chairman of the board of directors.

The registered accounting firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Gabriel Novella will continue as the auditor in charge.

The meeting resolved that the fees to the board of directors shall amount to not more than SEK 2,200,000 for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to be allocated with SEK 600,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 320,000 to each of the other board members.

The meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program through issue and subsequent transfers of warrants to the CEO and other key persons (including members of the management, an additional head of real estate, and one employed regional manager).

The meeting resolved to amend §§ 4 and 5 in the Articles of Association so that the share capital shall be not less than SEK 517,210,265 and not more than SEK 2,068,841,060, and the number of shares in the company shall not be less than 100,000,000 and not more than 400,000,000. The meeting also resolved that the company's share capital is to be reduced by no more than SEK 26,640,141, by redemption of shares that Neobo holds in treasury at the time of the Annual General Meeting.

The meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or several occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, resolve on new issue of shares. If payment is made in kind or by way of set-off, and if the issue is made for the purpose of acquiring properties or property-owning companies, the number of shares issued with the support of the authorisation may not exceed twenty (20) per cent of the number of shares in Neobo at the time of the Annual General Meeting 2026. If payment is made in cash, or if the issue is carried out for a purpose other than what is mentioned above and with preferential rights for the shareholders, the number of shares issued with the support of the authorisation may not exceed twenty (20) per cent or, if the issue is carried out with a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, not more than ten (10) per cent of the number of shares in Neobo at the time of the Annual General Meeting 2026. In total, issues made pursuant to the authorisation may not exceed twenty (20) percent of the number of shares in Neobo at the time of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to resolve on repurchases and transfers of own shares. Repurchases of shares shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting and so many shares may, at the most, be repurchased so that Neobo's holding does not at any time exceed ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares in Neobo. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash. The board of directors may also resolve on transfers of own shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. Transfers of shares shall take place (i) on Nasdaq Stockholm or (ii) outside Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with acquisitions of companies or properties. Transfers may take place on one or more occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Additional information from the Annual General Meeting

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the above are available at https://www.neobo.se/en/annual-general-meeting-2026/.

A recording of the CEO's speech will be available at https://www.neobo.se/en/annual-general-meeting-2026/ on 23 April 2026.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be made available at https://www.neobo.se/en/annual-general-meeting-2026/ no later than two weeks after the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO

mobile: +46 (0) 706 90 65 97 e-mail: ylva.sarby.westman@neobo.se

Malin Axland, General Counsel and Head of Sustainability

mobile: +46 (0) 706 90 65 99 e-mail: malin.axland@neobo.se

About Us

Neobo is a real estate company that manages and refines residential properties over the long term in municipalities with strong demand for rental apartments. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. Neobo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol NEOBO and ISIN code SE0005034550.