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Geopolitik treibt Kurse: Wird dieses "unsichtbare" Metall zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
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24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
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WKN: A41L7T | ISIN: CA91702X1078 | Ticker-Symbol: Q7S
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 08:02
0,088 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URANIUMX DISCOVERY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URANIUMX DISCOVERY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
F4 URANIUM
F4 URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
F4 URANIUM CORP0,037-5,13 %
URANIUMX DISCOVERY CORP0,0880,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.