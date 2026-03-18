Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the partner-funded ground EM geophysics program at Murphy Lake is now underway (see F4 news release dated February 17, 2026). The property is located 5 kilometres south of IsoEnergy's high-grade Hurricane Deposit and 4 kilometres east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone.

The geophysics crew has mobilized to the highest-priority northernmost lines (Figure 1) near historic drill hole ML22-012. This hole is interpreted to have overshot the conductive basement target but returned strong uranium geochemistry just above the Athabasca unconformity, highlighted by 56 ppm U over 0.5 metres in sandstone. These lines will also test for an extension of the north-south conductive corridor where ML22-006 intersected 0.242% U3O₈ in basement rocks within a 4.2-metre-wide deformation zone.

The new EM results will be integrated into the project model as the data is received and interpreted, helping to guide the upcoming drill program planned for late spring 2026.

The Murphy Lake work program is being fully funded by UraniumX Discovery Corp. in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in the Murphy Lake Property (see F4 news release dated February 2, 2026). F4 will act as operator during the earn-in period.

About Murphy Lake:

F4's 609-hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the north-eastern corner of the Athabasca Basin, 30 km northwest of Orano's McLean Lake deposits, 5 km south of IsoEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 29.9% U3O8 over 7.0 m. The 2022 drill program at the Murphy Lake Property consisted of 14 drillholes totaling 6,850m; drill hole ML22-006 intersected 0.065% U3O8 over 2.5m from 322.5m to 324.5m, including 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5m.

Figure 1. Murphy Lake 2026 MLEM Ground Geophysical Program Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/288940_bc7974b5349dea91_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & COO of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Murphy Lake Property.

For additional information on the Murphy Lake Property, please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Report titled "Technical Report For The Murphy Lake Project, NE Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada" effective March 20, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan Company is led by a management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, NexGen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects.

The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: F4 Uranium Corp.