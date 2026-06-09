UraniumX Discovery Corp.: Uraniumx Reports Anomalous Radioactivity in 300-metre Step-out Holes at Murphy Lake

Four Holes Drilled, Four Conductor Intersections: Uranium Indicators In Every Hole

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / UraniumX Discovery Corp. (CSE:STMN)(OTCQB:STMXF)(FSE:Q7S) ("UraniumX" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional drill results from the 2026 diamond drill program at the Murphy Lake Uranium Property (the "Property") in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Drill holes ML26-017 and ML26-018, the third and fourth holes of the program, both intersected anomalous radioactivity within a thick graphitic and sulphide-bearing deformation zone in the basement, located approximately 300 metres along strike from the holes previously reported on June 2, 2026.

Highlights

Drill hole ML26-017 returned anomalous handheld spectrometer readings up to 460 cps within a 0.5 metre interval (386.0 to 386.5 metres), with downhole gamma probe readings peaking at 2,217 cps, and intersected a 13.2-metre graphitic and sulphide-rich deformation zone (401.6 to 414.8 metres).

Drill hole ML26-018, drilled up-dip of ML26-017, returned anomalous handheld spectrometer readings up to 350 cps within a 0.5 metre interval (347.0 to 347.5 metres), with downhole gamma probe readings greater than 500 cps over 6.6 metres (peak 1,097.5 cps), and intersected a 10.3-metre deformation zone (355.8 to 366.1 metres).

Combined with the visually identified pitchblende reported in drill hole ML26-015 on June 2, 2026, the first four holes have demonstrated three consistent indicators of an active uranium mineralizing system across an approximately 300-metre conductive corridor: graphitic and sulphide-bearing shear in the basement, intense bleaching, clay, chlorite, and limonite alteration in sandstone and basement, and anomalous handheld and downhole gamma readings in every hole drilled. This corridor is referred to herein as the Murphy Lake North Trend.

Four holes completed, zero barren holes. Every drill hole has returned structural, alteration, and radiometric indicators on targets identified by the Company-funded MLEM survey. No drill hole completed to date has been abandoned, and no drill hole has been returned barren of indicator response.

The program is now advancing to Target Area 4 to test along strike from historical drill hole ML22-006, which intersected 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5 metres within a graphitic deformation zone. Assay results from drill holes ML26-015 through ML26-018 are pending.

Drill Program Results

Drill holes ML26-017 and ML26-018 were drilled at Target Area 2 on the Property (see Figure 1), testing a conductor target along strike of the same resistivity low trend as Target Area 1, as identified by the Company-funded MLEM survey (see news release dated May 5, 2026).

Drill hole ML26-017 returned handheld spectrometer readings greater than 300 cps over 0.5 metres at 386.0 to 386.5 metres (peak 460 cps), with corresponding downhole gamma probe readings greater than 500 cps over 0.4 metres (peak 2,217 cps). ML26-017 intersected a 13.2-metre graphitic and sulphide-rich deformation zone from 401.6 to 414.8 metres. Both holes encountered the same style of conductive structure imaged by the Company-funded MLEM survey.

Drill hole ML26-018, drilled up-dip of ML26-017, returned handheld spectrometer readings greater than 300 cps over 0.5 metres at 347.0 to 347.5 metres (peak 350 cps), with corresponding downhole gamma probe readings greater than 500 cps over 6.6 metres (peak 1,097.5 cps). ML26-018 intersected a 10.3-metre deformation zone from 355.8 to 366.1 metres

Table 1. Murphy Lake 2026 Step-Out Drill Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elev. Azi Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Max CPS ML26-017 990N 547028 6493207 428 295 -73 386.00 386.50 0.50 460 320.0 470 ML26-018 990N 547028 6493207 428 292 -68 347.00 347.50 0.50 350 332.3 416

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0 m

Figure 1. Murphy Lake 2026 Drill Program, Target Areas 1 and 2

Figure 2. Line 990N Cross Section

The First Four Holes Have Answered Key Questions.

With four drill holes completed in the 2026 Phase 1 program, the following has been demonstrated across the Murphy Lake North Trend, an approximately 300-metre conductive corridor at the northern end of the Property:

The conductive structure imaged by the May 2026 MLEM survey has been confirmed by drilling and is present at every drilled target across approximately 300 metres of strike;

A consistent graphitic and sulphide-bearing shear zone is present in the basement at each tested location;

Intense hydrothermal alteration, including strong bleaching, clay, chlorite, and patchy limonite alteration, is present in both the sandstone above the unconformity and the basement at each tested location;

Uranium-bearing fluids reached the Property, as evidenced by the visually identified pitchblende reported in drill hole ML26-015 above the unconformity (see news release dated June 2, 2026) ; and

Handheld spectrometer and downhole gamma probe readings exceeded the Company's designated "anomalous" thresholds in every drill hole completed to date.

Taken together, these results establish the geological context of an active uranium mineralizing system. The Murphy Lake North Trend has been drill-confirmed across approximately 300 metres of strike with consistent geological signature in each hole. Laboratory assay results from drill holes ML26-015 through ML26-018 are anticipated in the second half of 2026 and will determine the uranium content of the intercepts described in this news release and in the news release dated June 2, 2026.

The remaining objective of the 2026 exploration program is to determine whether high-grade uranium mineralization is present within the now-confirmed conductive corridor. The Company's view, supported by the targeting model defined by the MLEM survey and the geological response across the first four drill holes, is that systematic follow-up drilling across the Murphy Lake North Trend and the remaining MLEM-defined priority target areas represents the highest-impact path to making that determination. Such follow-up drilling would be subject to capital availability and continued positive geological results.

What Comes Next

The program will now advance to Target Area 4, located at the southern end of the Murphy Lake Property and along strike from F4's 2022 historical drill hole ML22-006, which intersected 0.065% U3O8 over 2.5 metres, including 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5 metres (see Murphy Lake NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR+). Target Area 4 was identified and refined by the May 2026 MLEM survey.

Beyond the currently funded Phase 1 program, the Company is evaluating options to expand the 2026 exploration program to include systematic follow-up across the Murphy Lake North Trend and the remaining MLEM-defined priority target areas. Any such expansion would be subject to capital availability and continued positive geological results.

Murphy Lake sits in the heart of the eastern Athabasca Basin's most active exploration corridor, 5 km from IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, the world's highest-grade indicated uranium resource (IsoEnergy Ltd. news release dated July 18, 2022), and 4 km from Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone, where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 29.9% U3O8 over 7.0 metres (Cameco Corporation 2023 Annual Information Form, dated March 22, 2024).

Esen Boldkhuu, Chief Executive Officer of UraniumX, commented: "Pitchblende in Hole 1, the same conductor and alteration package 300 metres along strike in Holes 3 and 4, all within 5 km of IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. The MLEM survey worked, the corridor is proven, and the next phase of drilling will test along strike of F4's 2022 intercept of 0.242% U3O8."

Track the drill program in real time via the interactive exploration map at www.uraniumx.ca/explore

Technical Disclosure

Spectrometer and downhole gamma probe readings referenced in this news release are preliminary, are not directly correlated to uranium grades, and are not a substitute for laboratory assay. Assay results from drill holes ML26-015 through ML26-018 are pending. All depth measurements reported are downhole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Reference is made to F4's news release dated June 9, 2026 for full technical detail on instrument specifications, composite parameters, and sample preparation procedures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Director of Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Wheatley has reviewed the technical information disclosed by F4 in F4's news release dated June 9, 2026 and relies on the QP review provided by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., on behalf of F4 as operator of the program.

This news release contains references to neighbouring properties in which UraniumX has no interest, including IsoEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit, Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone, and Orano's McClean Lake mill, provided for geological and infrastructure context only. The Company's Qualified Person has been unable to independently verify the information on those neighbouring properties. Mineralization on neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Murphy Lake Property.

About Murphy Lake

The 609 hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 30 km northwest of Orano's McClean Lake deposits, 5 km south of IsoEnergy Ltd.'s (TSX: ISO) Hurricane Deposit, 4 km from the Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA) Cyclone structural trend, and 4 km east of Cameco Corporation's (TSX: CCO) La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone. F4's 2022 maiden drill program at the Property comprised 14 drill holes totalling 6,850 metres and confirmed a geological setting consistent with the unconformity-hosted uranium deposit model that characterizes the major deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

For additional information on the Murphy Lake Property, please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Report titled "Technical Report For The Murphy Lake Property, NE Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada" effective March 20, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About UraniumX Discovery Corp.

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian-based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing uranium properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of Canada's most active uranium districts. The Company's flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, where UraniumX is earning up to a 70% interest through an option agreement with F4 Uranium Corp. UraniumX additionally holds 100% interests in the Zoo Bay and NeoCore uranium properties, and is advancing a project generator approach across its broader portfolio by optioning non-core assets while retaining royalties and equity, allowing the Company to concentrate exploration capital on Murphy Lake.

On Behalf of UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Email: info@uraniumx.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.uraniumx.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned advance to Target Area 4; the Company's evaluation of options to expand the 2026 exploration program and the timing or terms thereof; anticipated assay timing; the interpretation of geological, geophysical, and radiometric data; the existence, characteristics, and extent of the Murphy Lake North Trend; the targeting model defined by the MLEM survey; and the Company's future plans, objectives, and exploration activities.

Forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, exploration risk; the possibility that drilling results may not meet expectations; the possibility that laboratory assays may not confirm anomalous radiometric readings; reliance on F4 as operator; fluctuations in market conditions and capital availability; volatility in equity and capital markets; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; environmental risks; reliance on key personnel; regulatory approvals; and changes in laws and regulations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uraniumx-reports-anomalous-radioactivity-in-300-metre-step-out-holes-at-murphy-la-1174365