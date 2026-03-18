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WKN: A1JACR | ISIN: US74972G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
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RPX Corporation Names Oliver Scherenberg Vice President to Lead RPX Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX Corporation, the leading patent risk management platform, today announced that it has hired Oliver Scherenberg to lead RPX Europe's expansion efforts.

In his role as Vice President, Head of RPX Europe, Mr. Scherenberg, represents RPX's business interests for strategic growth in the European market.

"RPX is committed to helping our current and prospective members around the world address the critical patent risk issues they face," said RPX CEO Dan McCurdy. "The patent litigation landscape in Europe is dynamic and increasingly impactful in global patent policy and patent litigation strategy. Recognizing this, our expanded efforts in Europe will greatly assist us in better serving our nearly 300 member companies. Oliver is uniquely qualified to lead this expansion given his vast experience and relationships throughout Europe."

Prior to joining RPX, Mr. Scherenberg served as General Counsel at Sisvel, a worldwide leading patent pool administrator. In this role, he drafted and negotiated agreements leading to several patent pools and joint licensing programs. In his more than 20 years of experience as an attorney in private practice, which started in 2005 at FRESHFIELDS and lead to an equity partnership at German boutique IP firm PREU BOHLIG, Mr. Scherenberg served clients in managing intellectual property assets and advising in the fields of generative AI, web3 and media law. He has been recognized for his work by IAM Patent 1000, MIP IP Stars, IAM Strategy 300, Best Lawyers and other reputable rankings for intellectual property.

Mr. Scherenberg holds a Doctor of Laws (Dr. iur.) degree from the Technical University of Dresden. He studied law at the universities of Freiburg and Heidelberg in Germany and the University of Aix-en-Provence in France.

ABOUT RPX
RPX Corporation is a patent risk management platform, providing defensive buying, acquisition syndication, and patent intelligence. Founded in 2008, RPX aims to introduce efficiency to the patent market by offering alternatives to costly litigation. As of January 1, 2026, RPX has invested over $5.5B to acquire rights to more than 330,000 U.S. and international patent assets on behalf of more than 290 members.

Media Contact:
RPX Corporation
Media@rpxcorp.com
https://www.rpxcorp.com/

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rpx-corporation-names-oliver-scherenberg-vice-president-to-lead-rpx-europe-302716817.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
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