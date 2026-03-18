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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 16:04
2,024 Euro
+3,58 % +0,070
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9682,01810:48
1,9762,01210:38
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 10:12 Uhr
102 Leser
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FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

18 March 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, purchased 29,543 shares at 168.03 pence per share. The transaction took place today in London (XLON).

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

168.03p

29,543

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



29,543

£49,641.10

e)

Date of the transaction

18 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


© 2026 PR Newswire
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