

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US Counter terrorism chief Joe Kent has stepped down from the top post after sending his dissent note to President Donald Trump on his administration's decision to attack Iran.



In a letter sent on Tuesday, Kent said that Iran posed 'no imminent threat' to the United States, which is fighting the Middle East war 'because of the pressure' from Israel.



'After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today,' National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent said in the letter posted on social media.



'I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,' he added.



He said it has been an honor serving under President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC.



Kent reported to Tulsi Gabbard and was in charge of monitoring potential global terrorist threats.



Shortly after Kent's resignation, Gabbard came out with a statement in support of the President's decision to launch the US-Israel joint military operation against Iran, code-named, Operation Epic Fury.



'After carefully reviewing all the information before him, President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat and he took action based on that conclusion,' Gabbard wrote on X.



President Trump had 'strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first,' according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.



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