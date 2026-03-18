

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.03.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES JAMES FISHER PRICE TARGET TO 790 (615) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES TRUSTPILOT PRICE TARGET TO 315 (300) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TRUSTPILOT PRICE TARGET TO 375 (354) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PRICE TARGET TO 165 (200) PENCE - 'SELL' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES IP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 110 (103) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS NATIONAL GRID TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 1410 PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES SSE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 3060 (2510) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS ST JAMES'S PLACE PRICE TARGET TO 1711 (1740) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS VICTREX PRICE TARGET TO 625 (725) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC RAISES LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT TARGET TO 240 (220) P. - 'UNDERPERFORM'



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