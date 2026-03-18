

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two U.S. astronauts will conduct a pair of spacewalks beginning Wednesday outside of the International Space Station to prepare for the installation of two roll-out solar arrays.



Jessica Meir and Chris Williams will conduct U.S. spacewalk 94, exiting the orbiting laboratory's Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for the future International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays installation. It will be Meir's fourth spacewalk and Williams' first.



The first of the two planned spacewalks will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, and is expected to last about six and a half hours, according to NASA.



It will be Meir's fourth spacewalk and Williams' first.



NASA did not announce the date and time of the second spacewalk. For U.S. spacewalk 95, two of its astronauts will prepare the station's 3B power channel for a future IROSA installation. NASA said it will provide more information on the date and time of the spacewalk, the crew members assigned to the mission, and coverage details closer to the operation.



The spacewalks will be the 278th and 279th supporting space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades. They also are the first two station spacewalks of 2026. Spacewalks 94 and 95 originally were scheduled for January, but the target dates were adjusted after the early departure of NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 mission.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News