

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated in February after rising in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 4.3 percent increase in January, which was the highest inflation rate in four months.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent, and the annual price growth in clothing and footwear slowed to 1.8 percent from 2.7 percent.



Meanwhile, housing and utility costs grew at a stable rate of 9.2 percent, and the deflation in transportation eased to 0.9 percent from 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent, following a 2.0 percent rise in January.



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