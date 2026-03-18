Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced an oral presentation and multiple poster presentations of five abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego.

Presentation Details:

Title: Preclinical assessment of BT5528 anti-tumor activity in cell-line-derived xenograft (CDX) models of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Advanced Antibody, Conjugate, and Targeted Therapeutic Platforms

Date and Time: Sunday, April 19, 4:05-4:20 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: 1325

Lead Author: Lukas Stanczuk, Ph.D., Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: EphA2 expression across molecular and histological subtypes in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) and its association with Nectin-4 and HER2

Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Clinical Research 1

Date and Time: Sunday, April 19, 2-5 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: LB012

Lead Author: Markus Eckstein, M.D., University Hospital Erlangen (FAU Erlangen -Nürnberg)

Title: An EphA2-targeting Bicycle Drug Conjugate (BDC), BT5528, in combination with nivolumab in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors: results from a Phase 1/2 study

Type: Poster Presentation

Session: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials

Date and Time: Monday, April 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: CT063

Lead Author: Babar Bashir, M.D., Thomas Jefferson University

Title: Preclinical assessment of BT5528 anti-tumor activity in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Hematologic Malignancies and Novel Therapeutic Modalities

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: 4518

Lead Author: Lukas Stanczuk, Ph.D., Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: Development and first clinical experiences of a phage display derived bicyclic peptide for EphA2-specific PET imaging

Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Diagnostic Biomarkers 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2-5 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: 6520

Lead Author: Ann-Christin Eder, Ph.D., University of Freiberg and German Cancer Consortium (DKTK)

The presentations will be made available in the Publications section of the Bicycle Therapeutics website at the beginning of the poster session.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating nuzefatide pevedotin, formerly BT5528, a Bicycle Drug Conjugate (BDC) targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; a pipeline of other bicycle-based conjugate molecules, including Bicycle Radioconjugates (BRC) for radiopharmaceutical use; zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a BDC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist (Bicycle TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle technology to develop therapies for diseases in additional therapeutic areas.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

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Contacts:

Investors:

Matthew DeYoung

Argot Partners

ir@bicycletx.com

212-600-1902

Media:

Argot Partners

media@bicycletx.com