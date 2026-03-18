

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN nuclear watchdog has said Iran has informed it that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening.



No damage to the facility or injuries to staff were reported, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The plant is located in southwestern Iran along the Persian Gulf coast.



IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated his call for maximum restraint during the conflict to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.



The Bushehr plant, built with the support of Russia, is the Islamic republic's only operational nuclear power reactor.



Russia's state nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, criticized the apparent Israeli attack, which occurred at around 7 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.



Leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries had earlier expressed fears that a serious nuclear accident at the Bushehr plant would spread radiation throughout the region. Bushehr is closer to Persian Gulf capitals - Kuwait City, Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat - than it is to Tehran.



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