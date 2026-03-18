Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its production capacity expansion at its facility located in Consett, United Kingdom. As a result of the expansion, originally outlined on June 3, 2025, the Company's production capacity has more than tripled. The new large-scale production unit, centered on a recently acquired 3160 Ariete System manufactured by GEA Group AG ("GEA"), has completed calibration and commissioning, enabling continuous operation.

This milestone represents Black Swan's fourth and largest scale-up and further solidifies the Company's position as a leader in the industrial-scale manufacturing of high-quality Graphene Nanoplatelets ("GNP"). The installation of this 3160 Ariete System represents the culmination of 12 years of strategic collaboration with GEA, as this advanced industrial homogenizer has been specifically customized for Black Swan's proprietary High-Shear Liquid-Phase Exfoliation Process. The Company now offers a fully integrated, in-house development and production platform.

Key production capabilities include:

Annual manufacturing capacity of more than 140 tonnes of GNP, increased from 40 tonnes prior to the expansion, based on a continuous three-shift operation; and

Industrial flow rates of up to 22,000 litres per hour, enabling consistent, large-scale production.

"The completion of this capacity expansion marks a major inflection point for the Company," said Michael Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of Black Swan. "We have transitioned from pilot-scale development to full industrial-scale manufacturing. With this facility fully operational, we are well positioned to meet growing global demand for consistent, scalable 'Made with GEM' solutions that are ready for immediate commercial deployment."

The enhanced capacity was driven by the successful execution of commercial agreements and strategic partnerships, as well as by an expanding sales pipeline. The new system will not only meet this growing potential demand but will also maintain critical spare capacity needed to advance customer-tailored development programs, which are instrumental in driving product adoption and long-term revenue growth for the Company.

From Development to Commercial-Scale Supply Availability

Black Swan now offers a fully integrated, in-house development and production platform. This enables customers to transition seamlessly from laboratory-scale testing and formulation, through R&D and pilot-scale validation, to high-volume commercial procurement.

This expanded capacity directly supports the production of Black Swan's GraphCore product line, which serves as the foundation of the Company's Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch offerings. These GEM products provide transformative performance enhancements for polymers and composite materials.

Black Swan has established a robust global distribution network through strategic relationships with leading industry participants, including masterbatch compounders such as Hubron International, Broadway Colours, and Modern Dispersions, as well as global distributors such as Thomas Swan & Co., Metco Resources (India), Supergrafeno (South America), and Ferro (South Africa).

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume-driven industrial sectors. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM ("GEM") polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation: statements with respect to the impact of the full operational status of the 3160 GEA on the Company and the likelihood that this development will have the expected impact on the Company's operations and scale-up manufacturing on the timeline anticipated or at all. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the business of the Company as well as in relation to the Offering and Closing thereof. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for graphene and graphene products, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the graphene industry. The ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, fluctuations in interest rates, the global financial climate and geopolitical conflicts in various regions, including Eastern Europe and the Middle East, are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

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Source: Black Swan Graphene Inc.