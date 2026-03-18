New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a signed global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with an industry leading ODM based in China.

As our new partner is currently in its "quiet period" for a pending IPO, we are unable to announce our new partner's name but will do so at a later and appropriate time.

ODMs play a vital role in the sourcing and assembly of all the components of a smartphone for their Original Equipment Manufacturer or "OEM" clients. OEMs dictate the specifications of its desired smartphone models to the ODMs and then take the ODM assembled and manufactured devices to market under the OEM's brand. Many ODMs globally also have their own OEM operation and directly market / distribute their own made smartphones to consumers.

In this multi-year partnership, our new ODM partner will jointly market MiMedia to its 60+ OEM partners that sell products through carriers and open market channels throughout the world. As an industry leader for two decades, our new ODM partner manufactures millions of high-quality smartphones per year for its OEM clients. MiMedia's next generation consumer cloud platform can provide our new ODM partner and their OEM clients with a unique churn-reducing product, immediate market differentiation and multiple high-margin and recurring revenue streams.

MiMedia CEO, Chris Giordano, stated: "We are thrilled to announce our first signed partnership in the ODM segment and with a deeply respected and widely known ODM industry leader no less. We are excited for the potential of this partnership leading to integrations of our platform on the devices of leading global OEMs. We also believe this partnership gives our Company credibility in a new and important target segment in the smartphone eco-system that can lead to more ODM partnership wins. Overall, we are excited about the expected growth this year for our Company, as we will soon describe in detail how and where our existing partners are shipping devices as well as our expanding BD pipeline, particularly after a successful show at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona earlier this month. A new partnership like this one adds to the trajectory of devices expected for this year and the potential for growth in recurring revenue and cash flow."

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About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the number of devices manufactured by this new ODM partner upon which MiMedia's platform will be integrated. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the ability of the new ODM partner to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with MiMedia's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery and the risk that any such manufacture, shipment and sale may be suspended or delayed due to supply chain disruptions, manufacturing and shipping delays or general economic, business and political conditions impacting new partner's business, such as changes in tariffs or financial markets. The Company is highly dependent on the ability of its distribution partners, including our new partner, to deploy devices and any delay or failure of a distribution partner to deploy devices in the numbers agreed to and within a reasonable time period could have a material adverse impact on the Company. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.