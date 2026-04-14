New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Patrick Charron to the position of Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.

Mr. Charron brings over 15 years of telecommunications experience to the MiMedia team, with roles across product management, marketing, and sales. Mr. Charron has helped global mobile carriers transform their offerings through value-added services at companies including Synchronoss Technologies, Verizon, and IBM, giving him a practical view of how Personal Cloud products drive new revenue, reduce churn, and improve customer retention.

Mr. Charron has supported clients such as Verizon, AT&T, and Assurant in scaling personal cloud programs into significant revenue streams while delivering meaningful consumer experiences. Having led both sales and product efforts for consumer cloud programs, Mr. Charron believes mobile carriers are well positioned to compete with incumbents like Google and Apple. On the marketing side, Patrick has designed and executed go-to-market strategies that acquire and retain high-value cloud subscribers. With his experience working with Tier 1 carriers and a consultative approach to mobile services, Mr. Charron will be instrumental in attracting new telco partners to the MiMedia platform.

"I am thrilled to add Patrick to our team. He is someone with whom I have built a relationship with over the years, understands our space deeply and brings instant credibility to our business development efforts, having helped create and lead some of the world's largest and most successful consumer cloud deployments with some of the world's largest telecom carriers. Patrick is making this change in his career to go back into the world of consumer cloud because he believes MiMedia has several exciting, important and significant advantages over other cloud platforms and that the market opportunity for consumer cloud is open, large and ready for our solution." said Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO.

"I am very excited to be joining the MiMedia team. Chris and his team have introduced a highly competitive approach to the personal cloud space and without sacrificing product innovation or customer experience. In a world where mobile carriers are hungrier than ever to introduce new revenue streams and deliver meaningful subscriber value, MiMedia stands directly in this critical cross-section with its unique platform and attractive business model. I am excited about the future of MiMedia and I look forward to helping drive the next stage of our success with global wireless and wireline carriers.", said Mr. Charron.

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About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292392

Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.