Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results from the first four drill holes of its current 2,500 meter diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Güíntar-Aleman-Margaritas (GAM) gold-copper-silver project in Antioquia Province, Colombia (see Figure 1).





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Recent drilling at Güíntar, combined with reprocessing of historical results and ongoing geological mapping and logging, continues to define a coherent expanding porphyry-skarn system extending from surface to depths exceeding 450 meters, with characteristics consistent with a bulk-tonnage underground mining scenario (see Figures 2,3 and 4). All drilling results have been systematically reprocessed using consistent, mining-constrained parameters, including a 0.25 g/t gold equivalent[1] downhole cut-off and a maximum of 10 meters internal dilution. Recalculated significant intersections and the complete set of drill results and collar locations are summarized in Tables 1 and 2, respectively.

TABLE 1: SUMMARY SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS GAM PROJECT COLOMBIA





GOLD COPPER INCLUDES HOLE ID FROM TO INTERSECTION (m)* GOLD EQ (g/t)^ COPPER EQ (%) INTERSECTION (m) GOLD SILVER COPPER GRADE (g/t) GRADE (g/t) % GUINTAR GUI-DD-012 17.0 235.5 218.50 1.0 1.30 75.2 1.9 10.8 0.6 GUI-DD-013 88.0 219.0 131.00 1.0 1.40 57 1.4 10.2 0.6 351.0 536.5 185.50 0.6

17.5 2.2 3.8

GUI-DD-018 88.5 150.0 61.50 0.6









GUI-DD-020 3.0 421.0 418.00 0.6 0.80 41 1.2 6.2 0.3 GUI-DD-021 50.0 231.0 181.00 1.0 1.30 49 2.2 7.6 0.4 GUI-DD-023 0.0 45.0 45.00 0.7 1.00







94.0 140.0 46.00 0.6 1.00







GUI-DD-024 0.0 214.0 214.00 0.8 1.00 32 1.5 4.8 0.2 GUI-DD-028 18.0 194.0 176.00 1.2 1.60 76 2.1 7.9 0.4 GUI-DD-031 0.0 193.7 193.70 0.6 0.80 15 10 11.3 0.6 NIVERENGO NIV-DD-003 0.0 38.0 38.00 1.2









NIV-DD-004 8.0 182.0 174.00 0.8

15 1 11.3 0.6 NIV-DD-007 1.0 28.0 27.00 3.7









NIV-DD-008 1 29 28.00 1.9









NIV-DD-009 15.0 45.4 30.40 0.8

10.8 1.5 1.2

NIV-DD-010 5.0 23.0 18.00 2.8









92.0 118.7 26.70 1.0









EL ALEMAN ALM-DD-001 313.0 377.5 64.50 1.1

24 2.4 2.7



0.25 G/T GOLD EQUIVALENT CUTOFF, MAXIMUM 10m INTERNAL DILUTION

^GOLD EQUIVALENT CALCULATION ASSUMES USD $5000/OZ GOLD AND $80/OZ SILVER AND $5.50/lb COPPER AND $27/lb WO3 AND $34/lb MOLYBDENUM AND 90% RECOVERY FOR ALL METALS APART FROM WO3 WHICH ASSUMES 75%

*NOT TRUE WIDTH

Notable results from this current drilling program include (see also Table 1):

PORPHYRY-STYLE INTERSECTIONS

GUI-DD-028 From 18 to 194 meters- 176m at 1.2 g/t gold equivalent, or 1.6% copper equivalent Including:

From 45 to 121 meters - 76m at 2.1 grams per tonne gold, 0.4% copper and 7.9ppm silver (2.3 g/t gold equivalent, or 3.1% copper equivalent) And- From 306 to 322 meters - 16m at 0.6 g/t gold equivalent, or 0.8% copper equivalent From 353 to 364 meters - 11m at 0.6 g/t gold equivalent From 396 to 418 meters - 22m at 0.7 g/t gold equivalent, or 0.9% copper equivalent SKARN STYLE INTERSECTIONS GUI-DD-030 From 44 to 87 meters - 43m at 0.6 g/t gold equivalent, or 0.8% copper equivalent Including: From 46 to 56 meters - 10m at 0.9 grams per tonne gold, 0.4% copper and 5ppm silver (1.1 g/t gold equivalent, or 1.5% copper equivalent) GUI-DD-031 From 0 to 193.7 meters - 193.7m at 0.6 g/t gold equivalent, or 0.8% copper equivalent Including: From 130 to 145 meters - 15m at 1.0 grams per tonne gold, 0.6% copper and 11.3ppm silver (1.4 g/t gold equivalent, or 1.9% copper equivalent)

(Not true width and the company does not have sufficient information to determine the true widths of the drill hole intersections)

Drill hole GUI-DD-028 was designed to confirm the sub-surface continuity of porphyry-style stockwork mineralization exposed at surface, where channel sampling returned 15.7 meters at 0.9 g/t gold, 9 g/t silver and 0.5% copper. The hole intersected 18 meters of low-grade (biotite-hornfels) skarn before passing through a fault and intersecting the down-dip continuation of the stockwork approximately 46 meters beneath the surface exposure, confirming approximately 100 meters of vertical continuity. The hole was also drilled to test below the fault zone that terminated GUI-DD-013; however, it was similarly terminated within this structure.

Drill hole GUI-DD-029 was designed to test for porphyry-style mineralization within the interpreted footwall to the main controlling reverse fault structure, considered to represent a partially inverted Mesozoic basin margin fault (see Figure 2). The hole did not intersect significant mineralization and returned an average grade of approximately 0.2 g/t gold equivalent. This level of mineralization is consistent with background values observed in biotite hornfels developed peripheral to the main porphyry and skarn system at Güíntar.





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Drill holes GUI-DD-030 and GUI-DD-031 were designed to test the subsurface continuation of skarn-hosted vein-stockwork mineralization exposed at surface, where channel sampling returned 24.2 meters at 0.9 g/t gold, 16.2 g/t silver and 0.3% copper (see Figure 4). Both holes intersected broad and continuous zones of skarn-hosted mineralization, with GUI-DD-031 returning continuous mineralization from surface to end-of-hole over 193.7 meters. Mineralization remains open at depth.





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Results are pending for drill hole GUI-DD-032, which was designed to test the transition between skarn and porphyry mineralization, and for drill holes CHU-DD-001 and CHU-DD-002, which were drilled within the newly granted Chuscalita title (see press release January 12, 2026) to test the eastern continuation of porphyry-style mineralization and a discrete deep magnetic target east of the Aleman vein system, respectively.

"These drill results, combined with the reprocessing of historical data using mining-constrained cut-offs and a reinterpretation of the geology, have significantly improved our understanding of the scale and geometry of mineralization at Güíntar," said Dr Tim Coughlin, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals. "We are now defining a porphyry-skarn system extending from surface over an area exceeding two square kilometers and to depths of more than 500 meters, with later steeply dipping, high-grade quartz-carbonate veins enhancing the overall grade profile. This combination of broad, continuous mineralization and higher-grade overprinting structures is consistent with a bulk-tonnage underground mining scenario of meaningful scale. Importantly, multiple drill holes remain open in gold and copper mineralization at depth, and recent drilling has identified at least one concealed corridor extending east-northeast from Güíntar toward the Niverengo target, which we consider highly prospective and a priority for follow-up work. Future work will focus on testing this corridor and assessing its potential to host additional mineralization. With three drill holes still to be reported and drilling set to commence shortly at the undrilled Margaritas target, we believe the broader GAM system continues to offer significant upside."

TABLE 2: GUINTAR-NIVERENGO-ALEMAN COMPLETE DRILL HOLE RESULTS (RECALCULATED ON A MINING CONSTRAINED BASIS)



GOLD SILVER COPPER TUNGSTEN (WO3) MOLYBDENUM

GOLD EQUIV^ COPPER EQUIV INCLUDES HOLE ID E N Z(m) DIP AZIM DEPTH FROM TO GRADE (g/t) GRADE (g/t) % PPM PPM WIDTH* GRADE (g/t) COPPER LENGTH (m)* GOLD SILVER COPPER GOLD EQUIV COPPER EQUIV % GRADE (g/t) GRADE (g/t) % GUI-DD-001 391385 698611 2469 -60 317 405.0 158.0 160.0 2.2 2.2





2.00 2.0













188.0 196.0 0.7 3.8





8.00 0.7













236.0 248.0 0.8 6.2





12.00 0.8













360.0 364.0 0.5 3.0





4.00 0.6













GUI-DD-002 391385 698608 2469 -60 225 462.1 48.0 52.0 0.6 4.4





4.00 0.7













214.0 216.0 1.7 0.7





2.00 1.6













308.0 324.0 0.7 3.6





16.00 0.7













GUI-DD-003 391322 698535 2537 -60 315 420.3 28.0 72.0 0.3 18.4





44.00 0.6













148.0 172.0 0.6 1.2





24.00 0.6













380.0 382.0 2.3 5.2





2.00 2.2













GUI-DD-004 391324 698532 2537 -60 135 404.2 16.0 32.0 0.6 7.2





16.00 0.7













48.0 52.0 0.4 8.7





4.00 0.6













110.0 112.0 1.1 4.1





2.00 1.1













244.0 262.0 0.6 3.1





18.00 0.6













336.0 338.0 0.7 2.3





2.00 0.6













392.0 394.0 1.5 2.9





2.00 1.4













GUI-DD-005 391387 698611 2469 -60 45 412.1 30.0 36.0 0.6 1.3





6.00 0.6













118.0 120.0 0.6 0.8





2.00 0.6













124.0 128.0 0.6 2.4





4.00 0.6













150.0 154.0 0.5 2.6





4.00 0.6













176.0 178.0 0.8 1.8





2.00 0.8













196.0 210.0 0.6 3.6





14.00 0.7













234.0 246.0 0.5 1.6





12.00 0.6













264.0 272.0 0.6 1.9





8.00 0.6













332.0 342.0 0.6 3.3





10.00 0.7













348.0 352.0 0.6 2.0





4.00 0.6













364.0 366.0 0.5 1.3





2.00 0.6













370.0 372.0 0.6 1.3





2.00 0.7













380.0 384.0 0.5 2.9





4.00 0.6













GUI-DD-006 391671 698821 2266 -60 315 400.5 0.0 72.0 0.5 3.6 0.09



72.00 0.6 0.8











98.0 102.0 0.6 1.8 0.09



4.00 0.6 0.8











142.0 186.0 0.5 3.3 0.13



44.00 0.6 0.7











298.0 312.0 0.5 1.7





14.00 0.6













328.0 336.0 0.8 1.0





8.00 0.8













388.0 390.0 0.8 0.6





2.00 0.7













396.0 398.0 0.7 0.7





2.00 0.6













GUI-DD-007 391672 698819 2266 -60 225 401.4 38.0 44.0 0.6 3.3 0.12



6.00 0.7 0.9











88.0 90.0 1.3 3.5





2.00 1.3













162.0 164.0 1.3 4.1





2.00 1.3













348.0 358.0 0.6 1.0





10.00 0.6













378.0 380.0 0.7 0.7





2.00 0.6













GUI-DD-008 391674 698821 2266 -60 45 400.8 2.0 6.0 0.6 1.3





4.00 0.6













34.0 36.0 0.5 4.9 0.21



2.00 0.7 0.9











66.0 78.0 0.5 3.6 0.17



12.00 0.6 0.8











208.0 234.0 0.5 5.9 0.13



26.00 0.6 0.9











250.0 262.0 0.5 5.1





12.00 0.6













284.0 290.0 0.6 1.3





6.00 0.6













324.0 338.0 0.8 3.7 0.12



14.00 0.8 1.1











GUI-DD-009 392279 698047 2375 -55 345 474.1 40.0 58.0 0.6 0.6





18.00 0.6













98.0 100.0 0.6 3.1





2.00 0.6













156.0 162.0 0.6







6.00 0.6













182.0 202.0 0.6







20.00 0.6













404.0 446.0 0.7







42.00 0.6

18 1.1



1

GUI-DD-010 392280 698047 2375 -55 30 404.5 66.0 82.0 0.8







16.00 0.7

10 1.0



1.0

128.0 134.0 1.2 2.2





6.00 1.1













352.0 354.0 0.9 1.7





2.00 0.8













GUI-DD-011 391643 698953 2244 -75 180 400.6 0.0 18.0 0.6 7.0





18.00 0.7













99.7 117.6 0.9 1.9





17.85 0.8













146.0 147.0 0.8 2.65 0.12



1.00 0.8 1.1











160.0 161.0 0.7 2.88 0.10



1.00 0.8













173.0 181.0 0.8 3.2





8.00 0.8













186.5 190.5 0.4 4.2 0.12



4.00 0.7 0.9











234.0 242.0 0.7 1.4





8.00 0.7













288.0 296.0 0.6 1





8.00 0.6













315.0 316.3 0.9 1.1





1.30 0.9













344.0 348.0 0.9







4.00 0.9













GUI-DD-012 391870 698821 2185 -60 360 320.7 1 3 0.3 27.5





2.00 0.7













17.0 232.5 0.8 5.4 0.28



215.50 1.0 1.3 75.2 1.9 10.8 0.60 2.2 2.9 253.0 307.5 0.5 1.4 0.09



54.50 0.6 0.7











GUI-DD-013 391870 698821 2185 -80 360 588.3 36.0 41.0 0.7 1.2





5.00 0.7













88.0 219.0 0.8 5.4 0.33



131.00 1.0 1.4 57 1.4 10.2 0.60 1.8 2.4 272.0 273.0 0.6 3.5





1.00 0.7













284.5 294.0 0.4 2.9 0.21



9.50 0.6 0.8











311.0 314.0 2.4







3.00 2.2













351.0 536.5 0.5 1.7





185.50 0.6

17.5 2.2 3.8

2.1

568.0 569.0 0.9 2.7





1.00 0.9













577.0 578.0 1.2 5.9 0.19



1.00 1.3 1.8











GUI-DD-014 392124 698756 2171 -70 210 372.73 1.0 2.0 0.3 40





1.00 0.9













8.0 21.0 0.7 4.5





13.00 0.8













48.5 49.5 4.4 8.0 0.19



1.00 4.2 5.6











95.0 96.0 12.6 1.1





1.00 11.4













246.5 252.0 0.9







5.50 0.8













286.0 287.0 0.7 1.53





1.00 0.7













347.0 348.0 0.8 1.4





1.00 0.8













GUI-DD-015 392300 699250 2356 -75 360 466.56 31.0 48.0 0.8 1.5





17.00 0.7













72.0 73.0 0.7







1.00 0.7













92.0 93.0 0.8 1.1





1.00 0.8













99.0 103.0 0.8







4.00 0.7













155.0 157.0 0.8







2.00 0.7













161.0 162.0 1.5 2.2





1.00 1.4













173.0 182.0 0.8







9.00 0.7













197.0 200.5 1.2







3.50 1.1













217.0 218.0 10.6 9.6





1.00 9.7













239.0 240.0 1.5







1.00 1.3













GUI-DD-016 392250 698900 2258 -65 30 436.58 2.0 11.0 0.1 344.2 0.15 1319.6

9.00 5.6 7.2











337.5 341.5 0.9 1.3





4.00 0.9













365.0 376.0 0.7







11.00 0.6













393.0 398.0 0.6







5.00 0.6













431.0 433.0 1.6 1.0





2.00 1.5













GUI-DD-017 392250 698900 2258 -65 320 235.84 55.0 58.0 1.3 9.1 0.14



3.00 1.2 1.5











121.0 122.0 0.7 6.7 0.19



1.00 0.8 1.1











139.0 141.0 0.9 5.5





2.00 1.0













168.5 175.0 0.7







6.50 0.6













195.0 196.0 0.8 4.2





1.00 0.9













221.5 235.4 0.5 3.5 0.11



13.90 0.6 0.8











GUI-DD-018 391870 698821 2185 -60 60 496.71 21.0 22.0









1.00 0.8













35.0 62.0 0.4 3.3 0.17



27.00 0.6 0.7











88.5 150.0 0.5 1.5





61.50 0.6













327.0 331.5 0.6







4.50 0.6













377.5 383.5 0.6 1.0





6.00 0.6













414.0 419.0 0.6 1.9 0.13



5.00 0.7 0.9











426.0 427.0 1.2







1.00 1.1













460.0 461.0 1.1







1.00 1.0













481.0 484.0 0.8 4.6 0.12



3.00 0.8 1.1











GUI-DD-019 391834 698837 2208 -60 345 386.98 0.0 5.0 1.2 6.2





5.00 1.2













77.0 82.0 3.0 8.5 0.18



5.00 2.9 3.9











97.0 100.0 0.7 12.3





3.00 0.9













176.0 177.0 2.2







1.00 2.0













207.0 209.0 2.1 1.9





2.00 2.0













267.0 268.0 2.1 1.6 0.10



1.00 2.0













305.0 306.0 1.0 1.3





1.00 0.9













326.0 327.0 1.3 3.2





1.00 1.3













361.0 370.0 0.6 1.8 0.19



9.00 0.7 1











GUI-DD-020 391957 698933 2242 -70 250 434 3.0 421.0 0.5 2.6 0.11



418.00 0.6 0.8 41 1.2 6.2 0.3 1.3 1.8 GUI-DD-021 391882 698918 2214 -90 - 387.38 50.0 231.0 0.9 3.6 0.20



181.00 1.0 1.3 49 2.2 7.6 0.4 2.3 3.1 276.0 280.0 0.6 1.7





4.00 0.6













297.0 304.0 0.5 1.8





7.00 0.6













343.0 380.0 0.5 1.8





37.00 0.6













GUI-DD-022 391883 698919 2214 -80 220 92.49 39.0 80.0 0.5 5.4 0.09



41.00 0.6

ABANDONED ABOVE OBJECTIVE GUI-DD-023 391957 698933 2242 -90 - 288.95 0.0 45.0 0.6 3.1 0.19



45.00 0.7 1.0











94.0 140.0 0.7 3.0 0.21



46.00 0.8 1.0











210.0 225.0 0.5 3.5 0.17



15.00 0.6 0.8











259.0 271.0 0.5 2.6 0.11



12.00 0.6 0.8











284.0 285.0 0.6 7.5 0.12



1.00 0.7 0.9











GUI-DD-024 391957 698933 2242 -60 70 260.35 0.0 214.0 0.7 3.1 0.15



214.00 0.8 1.0 32 1.5 4.8 0.2 1.5 2 257.0 EOH 0.6 3.1 0.18



3.40 0.7 0.9











GUI-DD-025 391818 698907 2217 -50 300 235.22 16.0 22.0 0.4 5.3 0.16



6.00 0.6 0.7











39.0 49.0 0.5 7.8 0.15



10.00 0.7 0.9











56.0 75.0 0.5 5.9 0.15



19.00 0.6 0.8











86.0 109.0 0.4 4.8 0.15



23.00 0.6 0.7











128.0 138.0 0.2 2.4 0.15



10.00 0.7 0.9











159.0 162.0 0.6 1.0 0.12



3.00 0.6 0.8











191.0 192.0 1.0 2.8 0.13



1.00 1.1 1.4











202.0 204.0 0.8 2.2





2.00 0.8













GUI-DD-026 392183 698867 2195 -65 335 270.21 18.0 20.0 0.8 5.3 0.17



2.00 0.9 1.2











39.0 41.0 0.6 5.6 0.20



2.00 0.8 1.0











59.0 72.0 0.5 10.3





13.00 0.6













106.0 112.0 0.7 2.5 0.13



6.00 0.7 1.0











124.0 125.0 1.3 1.7





1.00 1.2













267.0 EOH 1.6 8.2 0.20



3.20 1.7 2.3











GUI-DD-027 392300 699250 2356 -90 - 613.92 39.0 59.0 0.6 1.6





20.00 0.6













147.0 148.0 0.9 1.8





1.00 0.8













183.0 186.0 0.8 2.5





3.00 0.8













197.0 203.0 0.6







6.00 0.6













269.0 270.0 1.3







1.00 1.2













470.0 473.0 2.6







3.00 2.3













564.0 595.0 0.6







31.00 0.6













GUI-DD-028 391878 698842 2204 -80 20 568.7 18.0 194.0 1.1 4.5 0.24



176.00 1.2 1.6 76 2.1 7.9 0.4 2.3 3.1 288.0 289.0 0.8







1.00 0.8













306.0 322.0 0.5 2.6 0.13



16.00 0.6 0.8











353.0 364.0 0.8 2.9





11.00 0.8













373.0 375.0 0.5 2.6 0.12



2.00 0.6 0.8











396.0 418.0 0.7 3.3 0.10



22.00 0.7 1.0











463.0 464.0 1.5 3.2 0.10



1.00 1.5 2.0











478.0 487.0 0.6 1.9 0.11



9.00 0.7 0.9











517.0 523.0 0.5 2.2 0.18



6.00 0.6 0.8











534.0 535.0 0.7 1.9





1.00 0.7













565.0 EOH 0.7 1.8





3.70 0.7













GUI-DD-029 391878 698842 2204 -70 200 211.5 12.0 13.0 1.0 3.2





1.00 1.0













81.0 90.0 0.5 2.5





9.00 0.6













149.0 151.0 0.7 2.3





2.00 0.7













GUI-DD-030 391778 698973 2273 -60 230 151.15 31.0 33.0 0.4 4.1 0.15



2.00 0.6 0.7











44.0 87.0 0.5 3.1 0.22



43.00 0.6 0.8 10 0.9 5 0.4 1.1 1.5 108.0 122.0 0.5 2.6 0.18



14.00 0.6 0.8











142.0 145.0 2.9 4.7





3.00 2.8













GUI-DD-031 391778 698973 2273 -60 195 193.7 0.0 EOH 0.4 4.4 0.20



193.70 0.6 0.8 15 1.0 11.3 0.6 1.4 1.9 NIV-DD-001 393279 699026 2025 -50 345 300.22 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS























NIV-DD-002 393872 699573 2083 -50 345 226.16 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS























NIV-DD-003 392909 699290 2253 -50 165 234.08 0.0 38.0 1.2 7.4





38.00 1.2













172.0 174.0 2.1 3.6





2.00 1.9













NIV-DD-004 392909 699290 2253 -50 345 302.36 8.0 182.0 0.8 1.7





174.00 0.8

46 1.2 2.3

1.1

NIV-DD-005 393078 699230 2144 -50 315 214.57 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS























NIV-DD-006 393078 699230 2144 -50 135 201.48 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS























NIV-DD-007 392890 699304 2276 -50 315 200.5 1.0 28.0 0.2 222.4 0.10 913.9

27.00 3.7













31.0 32.0 1.2 4.8 0.12



1.00 1.2













115.0 121.0 0.8 1.5





6.00 0.8













139.0 157.2 0.7 4 0.15



18.20 0.6 1.0











161.0 167.0 0.7 3.8





6.00 0.7













NIV-DD-008 392887 699302 2276 -50 270 251.1 1.0 29.0 0.2 100.1

924.8

28.00 1.9













58.0 59.1 1.3







1.10 1.2













88.0 97.0 0.6 5.5 0.20



9.00 0.8 1.0











NIV-DD-009 392890 699379 2271 -50 315 217.3 15.0 45.4 0.8 1.7





30.40 0.8

10.8 1.5 1.2

1.4

89.0 92.0 0.9 71.1 0.90



3.00 2.4 3.2











101.0 103.0 1.2 2.5





2.00 1.1













120.0 124.0 0.6 1.2





4.00 1.2













162.0 166.7 0.9







4.70 0.9













NIV-DD-010 392887 699377 2271 -50 270 196.2 5.0 23.0 0.6 129.8

1184.9

18.00 2.8













92.0 118.7 0.6 11.1 0.24

310.30 26.70 1.0













NIV-DD-011 392745 699777 2368 -55 360 78.2 BOGGED AND ABANDONED























NIV-DD-012 392745 699774 2368 -55 180 33.7 BOGGED AND ABANDONED























NIV-DD-013 392756 699440 2285 -50 180 250.6 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS























NIV-DD-014 392756 699443 2293 -50 360 138.5 102.0 108.0 0.9







6.00 0.8













NIV-DD-015 392888 699378 2271 -50 360 200.1 24.5 30.3 3.2 2.2 0.13



5.80 3.0 5.4











89.0 102.0 0.8







13.00 0.7













NIV-DD-016 392663 699391 2361 -50 180 214.2 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS























ALM-DD-001 391542 699108 2327 -50 340 399.53 12.4 29.0 0.7 6.3





16.58 0.7













137.0 138.0 1.9 4.9





1.00 1.8













217.0 219.0 0.9 1.4





2.00 0.8













297.0 300.0 1.2







3.00 1.1













313.0 377.5 1.1 1.4





64.50 1.1

24 2.4 2.7

2.3

393.0 398.0 0.6







5.00 0.6













ALM-DD-002 391555 699189 2327 -75 347 750.6 340.0 341.0 1.6 3.5





1.00 1.6













387.0 388.0 1.4 1.6





1.00 1.3













423.0 448.0 0.7 2.3





25.00 0.7













477.0 482.0 0.7 0.8





5.00 0.7













494.0 496.0 1.1 1.1





2.00 1













562.0 574.0 0.7 1.0





12.00 0.7













609.0 610.0 1.7







1.00 1.5













632.0 633.0 0.5 12





1.00 0.7













667.0 668.0 0.7 0.8





1.00 0.6













682.0 700.0 0.6 0.9





18.00 0.6













716.0 718.0 0.6 0.8





2.00 0.6















0.25 G/T GOLD EQUIVALENT CUTOFF, MAXIMUM 10m INTERNAL DILUTION

^GOLD EQUIVALENT CALCULATION ASSUMES USD $5000/OZ GOLD AND $80/OZ SILVER AND $5.50/lb COPPER AND $27/lb WO3 AND $34/lb MOLYBDENUM AND 90% RECOVERY FOR ALL METALS APART FROM WO3 WHICH ASSUMES 75%

*NOT TRUE WIDTH

GREY SHADE INDICATES AGA DRILL HOLES

About the GAM Project

The GAM project is wholly owned by Royal Road and is located approximately 50 kilometers west of Medellín in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (see Figure 1). The Project comprises the Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts, in addition to the El Aleman Mining and Chuscalita Mining Concession Contracts (see Figure 2). The Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts were obtained through Royal Road's acquisition of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited ("NCH"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AGA", see Press Release May 31, 2019). El Aleman and Chuscalita are subject to option agreements pursuant to which Royal Road holds the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest (see Press Releases January 12, 2026 and December 14, 2021).

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only on the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core and saw-cut channel samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Soil samples are sieved to -200 mesh and analyzed for Gold by fire assay and ICP AES and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after aqua regia digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

[1] Gold equivalent calculation assumes USD $5000/oz gold and $80/oz silver and $5.50/lb copper and $27/lb WO3 and $34/lb molybdenum and 90% recovery for all metals apart from WO3 which assumes 75% recovery

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288975

Source: Royal Road Minerals Limited