Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects ("Fredricksburg" or the "Project") located in York County, New Brunswick. The Projects consist of multiple mineral claims covering the Fredricksburg North and Fredricksburg South target areas, positioned within a highly prospective antimony-anomalous corridor in southern New Brunswick.

The Fredricksburg Project consists of 5 blocks and covers 5632 ha, it is situated approximately 35 to 70km north-northwest of Fredericton, within a structurally favorable geological setting surrounding the Silurian age Nashwaak and Hawkshaw Granitic Intrusions, a complex associated with antimony and gold mineralization in the region.

John Eren, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "The acquisition of the Fredricksburg Project represents another strategic step in expanding Talent Infinity's portfolio of critical mineral exploration assets. The combination of strong regional antimony anomalies, gold pathfinder geochemistry, and structurally controlled mineralization within a highly prospective geological setting presents a compelling exploration opportunity. With both intrusive-related and shale-hosted mineralization models present across the property package, Fredricksburg provides significant district-scale discovery potential."

Fredricksburg South Project Highlights

The Fredricksburg South Project targets intrusion-related antimony-gold mineralization associated with granitoid intrusions along regional structural corridors.

Historic exploration programs completed between 2011 and 2019 included prospecting, soil sampling, till geochemistry, VLF-EM geophysics, and Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") surveys, which identified multiple coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

Key historic exploration results include:

B-Horizon Soil values returning up to 11.2 ppm antimony (Sb) (Dahn, 2014)

Gold values up to 112 ppb Au in soil samples (Dahn, 2014)

Arsenic values up to 292 ppm As in conventional B-horizon soil samples , a common pathfinder element in Sb-Au systems (Lutes, 2012)

Bottom of Till / Top of Bedrock samples returning up to 25 ppm Sb , with intrusive rocks grading up to 29 ppm Sb (Lutes, 2012)

Coincident Sb-Au-As geochemical anomalies identified across multiple survey lines

Past Top of Bedrock Sampling has identified granitic intrusions distal from the Pokiok Batholith, quartz-feldspar porphyry bodies, and pyrite-bearing granophyre units interpreted as potential drivers of hydrothermal mineralization (Lutes, 2012).

These features suggest a possible structurally controlled intrusive-related antimony-gold system adjacent to the Hawkshaw phase of the Pokiok Batholith.





Figure 1. Regional Geology Map of TICO's Fredricksburg Claim Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8233/288942_ca6a0e79d4be6961_001full.jpg

Fredricksburg North Project - Epithermal Antimony Systems

The Fredricksburg North Projects target sediment-hosted and structurally controlled antimony anomalies identified through New Brunswick Geological Survey regional till geochemical surveys.

High-grade antimony values identified in NBGS lodgement till samples exceeding 20 ppm Sb on the project tenures, along with a broad 5-10 ppm anomalous halos, define prospective zones for follow-up within greater sediment and felsic flow formations.

The Fredricksburg North Project blocks occur within the Appalachian tectonic belt and are near several established antimony and gold occurrences in southern New Brunswick, including

Lake George Antimony Mine

Bald Hill Antimony Deposit

Clarence Stream Gold Deposit

This geological setting has the potential to host a structurally controlled sediment-hosted epithermal antimony system with district-scale exploration upside.

The Company plans to compile historical datasets and develop a systematic exploration program designed to refine drill targets across both Fredricksburg North and South.

Management Update

The Company announces that Mr. Rakesh Malhotra will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately, bringing with him more than 30 years of extensive financial leadership experience spanning both public and private companies. His expertise encompasses accounting, capital markets, corporate governance, financial reporting, and strategic growth initiatives. Over the course of his career, Mr. Malhotra has held senior finance roles across North America and the Middle East, including leadership positions at multinational organizations and TSX-listed mining companies, where he played a key role in shaping financial strategies, managing complex operations, and supporting sustainable growth.

The Company announces that Ms. Wanting "Virginia" Li has resigned from their position as CFO of the Company. Ms. Li has also resigned from serving on the Company's Advisory Board Committee as previously announced on February 2, 2025. The Company wishes Ms. Li best wishes in their future endeavors and appreciates their contributions during their tenure as CFO.

Rakesh Malhotra, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "I am pleased to join Talent Infinity at a pivotal stage of its growth and am excited to work with the team as the Company continues to advance its portfolio of projects. I look forward to supporting the Company's financial strategy and contributing to its continued growth."

Finally, Mr. Giuseppe (Pino) Perone will join the Company as Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Perone is a lawyer by background and has extensive corporate experience that stems from practicing as corporate counsel, as well as serving as an executive and director, for various public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. Mr. Perone holds a B. A. from the University of Victoria and an LL.B. from the University of Alberta and has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 2006.

Pino Perone, Corporate Secretary of the Company, commented, "I'm pleased to join Talent Infinity at this exciting stage of its development and look forward to supporting the Company's growth. With a focus on strong governance and execution, I'm eager to contribute to advancing its strategic objectives."

Transaction Details

To read details of the earn-in option agreement, see TICO's news release dated February 3, 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a VP of Exploration to TICO, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to TICO have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

References

Lutes, G (2012). Assessment Report 477394 "Report on Prospecting/Mapping, Overburden Drilling, Till Geochemistry Aug 2011-Nov2011

Dahm, R (2014) Assessment Report 477625 "Grid Establishment, Soil Geochemical Sampling, VLF-Em Survey and Geology/Prospecting"

NBGS Antimony Till Dataset, https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/departments/erd/open-data/geochemistry.html#2

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE:TICO) (FSE: 0N8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Talent Infinity, future growth potential for TICO and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TICO's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288942

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.