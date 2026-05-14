Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a helicopter-borne airborne magnetic survey over the Wildcat Property, located near the Mount Milligan mining district in central British Columbia.

The high-resolution helicopter magnetic survey is being carried out by Peter E. Walcott & Associates Limited and is designed to enhance the Company's understanding of the property-scale geology and identify magnetic signatures potentially associated with copper-gold mineralization and related intrusive systems. The survey will cover approximately 7,600 hectares of the Wildcat Property and is expected to assist in refining exploration targets for future field programs and drilling campaigns.

John Eren, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The commencement of exploration at Wildcat marks an important milestone for TICO as we begin actively advancing the portfolio assembled by the Company over the past several months. This airborne magnetic survey is expected to improve our understanding of the property's geology and help refine exploration targets to guide future field programs and drilling campaigns at Wildcat."

Figure 1. Regional Map of the Wildcat Property

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The Wildcat Property is strategically situated within the Quesnel Trough, a prolific mineral belt that hosts several significant porphyry copper-gold deposits and exploration projects, including the nearby Mount Milligan Mine. The Company believes the Wildcat project area remains underexplored and highly prospective for porphyry mineralization.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's exploration plans and activities at the Wildcat Property; the scope, timing and execution of geophysical surveys and drilling programs; the potential to advance and develop the Wildcat Property; and the Company's broader exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration programs; the availability of financing; favorable market conditions; and the receipt of any required regulatory or third-party approvals. While the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in capital market conditions; the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; regulatory and permitting risks; operational risks; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297369

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.